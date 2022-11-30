Read full article on original website
Related
wkar.org
Whitmer in D.C. to argue for more semiconductor funds
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is on a two-day business jaunt to Washington, D.C., where she has meetings set up with Biden administration officials and members of Michigan’s congressional delegation. A priority in sit-downs with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and other Biden administration officials will be winning more federal support for...
wkar.org
Dec. 2, 2022 - Rep. Jack O'Malley | OFF THE RECORD
The race for state GOP chair gets crowded. Guest: Rep. Jack O'Malley. The panel discusses the growing field of candidates to chair the state GOP. The guest is Rep. Jack O'Malley on the future of the state GOP and taxing EVs to help fund Michigan roads. Panelists Craig Mauger, Emily Lawler and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
wkar.org
Final push underway to adopt MI tax credit in 2022
A year-end push is underway to expand Michigan’s tax credit for low-income families before this legislative session wraps up. Expanding the credit is widely popular in concept but a deal to extend more help to the working poor has long been an elusive goal. Chances are dwindling to bring...
wkar.org
Dept. of Education finds 54 school districts with at least one low-achieving school
Fifty-four school districts in Michigan have at least one under-achieving school. That’s part of the latest update from the state detailing which schools have been designated for additional support through partnership agreements. State Superintendent Michael Rice said he sees the numbers as a chance for improvement rather than cause...
wkar.org
Meridian Township opens artificial ice rink for the season
Free public ice skating has returned to Meridian Township. The rink was installed in 2021 at the farmer’s market pavilion along Central Park Drive in Okemos. The rink features a synthetic plastic surface on which an oil is added to simulate ice. Meridian Township parks and land preservation superintendent...
Comments / 0