Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Time to start planning holiday menus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Now is the perfect time to start planning those holiday menus!. On Monday we were joined by Registered Dietitian Emily Kyle, who shared recipe ideas and inspiration to make your holiday merry...
WCNC
Tasty treats for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tt's the holiday season and with Hanukkah starting in 12 days and Christmas in 19; it's time to start preparing! In just a few short weeks people will be celebrating both Hanukkah and Christmas at the same time. So to kick off the festivities Tuesday we made some fun finger food to highlight some of our favorite flavors of the season. We welcomed Ernie Adler from Ernie's BBQ to make some festive treats!
WCNC
Great Gift Ideas for the Entire Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor - David Gregg partnered with top companies to share a sleigh full of gift ideas for every member in your family. Starting with the young kids,...
WCNC
"Pilk" a new holiday tradition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The holidays are full of fun traditions, whether it be games, special drinks or baking homemade desserts, and here to share a new “dirty soda” tradition to try this holiday season is lifestyle contributor Limor Suss.
Museum of Illusions opens Friday in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's first new museum in a decade opens this weekend when the Museum of Illusions opens its doors at the Ally Center in Uptown on Friday, Dec. 9. Leaders of the project say they strategically picked Charlotte for this project. The Museum of Illusions features mind-bending optical illusions, holograms and even a walk-through vortex. In total, Charlotte's Museum of Illusions will have more than 60 interactive exhibits.
WCNC
DKMS needs your help!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life. Joining us today with more on what they're looking for is Adam White, the donor recruitment coordinator.
WCNC
Shop small businesses in Amazon's Store this season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The holiday season is in full swing and if you're looking for a way to support small businesses when buying your gifts, we have you covered. Carey Reilly has a list of gifts you can buy from small businesses on the Amazon Store this holiday season. Carey says more than half of the items on Amazon are from independent stores, so there are lots of ways to support!
WCNC
Keep your home safe with Mister Sparky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As many of us warm up our homes with space heaters and plug in the lights for our Christmas trees, we need to make sure we're doing it all safely. This morning Rusty Wise from Mister Sparky joined us with holiday season electrical tips!
WCNC
'If you look good, you feel good' | Charlotte woman provides hair essentials for underserved women
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Glenisha Thomas hoped to provide for those in need even as she experienced one of her lowest points with homelessness. From there, the idea of Pretty Ponytails grew. "It was such a humbling experience that god would choose me to provide such an important task and...
Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Powerplants are extremely vulnerable to attacks. Officials say firearms were used to help disable equipment at a substation in Moore County. It could have easily happened as oftentimes substations just have cameras and motion sensors. But they usually don't have a person guarding the facility. And it's not just physical security.
WCNC
AARP's newest members aren't retired. They're in their 20s
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The TikTok generation isn't the first group you think of when senior discounts come to mind, but a new report from the Wall Street Journal says Gen Z is wise beyond its years when it comes to money-saving habits. The report found that 20-somethings are becoming...
13 confirmed cases of rabies in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — confirmed another case of rabies in the county. Officials said a Gastonia resident's dog killed a raccoon in a backyard last week. That raccoon tested positive for rabies. Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is now stressing the importance of having an up-to-date rabies vaccination...
2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting. The shooting, which...
How to apply for a media internship program with Alma Adams
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Representative Alma Adams (NC-12) announced an internship opportunity in her Washington, D.C. office as well as one internship opportunity in her Charlotte, North Carolina, office for the spring 2023 semester. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply immediately; applications close on Friday, Dec. 16. This internship includes...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
WCNC
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-77 NB ramp at I-85
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic reports one person was seriously injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the I-77 NB ramp at I-85. The crash blocked the ramp on I-77 NB at I-85 at exit 13 for hours. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as officials investigated this crash.
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired Sept. 12, 2022. Nate Morabito's new investigation will air at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff.
'This is unreal': Widow gets new HVAC unit
YORK, S.C. — As winter closes in and the nights are colder, Elizabeth Adams is filled with joy and happiness. “I was just, like, shocked, and this is unreal," Adams said. She is so excited she won a contest for a brand new HVAC unit from Brothers Heating, Air and Plumbing.
WCNC
CMPD officer's involuntary manslaughter trial starts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The involuntary manslaughter trial for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Phillip Barker started Monday. Barker is accused of striking and killing James Michael Short in 2017 as Short was crossing the street. Motions from the state and defense lawyers started around 9 a.m. followed by jury selection. Police...
WCNC
Jury selection continues in trial for CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jury selection continued Tuesday for the trial of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Phillip Barker. Barker is accused of hitting and killing James Short in 2017, while on his way to a call. Inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, attorneys continued to narrow down a jury pool for...
Comments / 0