ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after pallets fell and trapped people in a warehouse, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. First responders were called to 2900 Titan Row in Oak Ridge around 10 a.m., records show. According to an OCFR spokesperson, anyone who was trapped had been freed by the time units arrived, and firefighters were clearing the scene by 10:30 a.m.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO