Orlando, FL

More warmth for the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a limited and very brief cooldown, temperatures will be be back on the rise through the weekend and into next week. Expect a few extra clouds to move in for Saturday afternoon, but a clearing trend will return for Saturday evening and overnight. [TRENDING: 2...
FLORIDA STATE
Nearly 430 miles of Florida beach classified as critically eroded before hurricanes hit

ORLANDO, Fla. – Before hurricanes Ian and Nicole hit Central Florida, state researchers had declared 426 miles of Florida beach as critically eroded. According to a report issued by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, researchers had estimated more than half of the state’s coastline reached a point where the ocean had reclaimed so much sand that tourist activities and ecosystems were in jeopardy.
FLORIDA STATE
Thousands of runners participate in OUC Orlando half marathon

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of runners made their way through downtown Orlando on Saturday for the 46th annual OUC Orlando half marathon and Barney Butter Lake Eola 5K. With every mile, the runners pushed through the pain. “It’s just a good challenge every year,” runner Kim Benham said....
ORLANDO, FL
36-year-old found dead in South Carolina in 1995 ID’d as Florida woman

YEMASSEE, S.C. – A 36-year-old found dead in South Carolina in May 1995 has been identified as a Kissimmee woman. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said advanced DNA technology helped determine a murder victim found in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, in Yemassee, South Carolina, was Maria Telles-Gonzalez.
YEMASSEE, SC
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash shuts down US 27 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road 19, just...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference on Key Biscayne

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will hold a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Key Biscayne. The governor spoke alongside Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The governor on Tuesday was in...
FLORIDA STATE
2 hurt when falling pallets trap people in warehouse, Orange County fire officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after pallets fell and trapped people in a warehouse, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. First responders were called to 2900 Titan Row in Oak Ridge around 10 a.m., records show. According to an OCFR spokesperson, anyone who was trapped had been freed by the time units arrived, and firefighters were clearing the scene by 10:30 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Melbourne police find dead man along Indian River

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A dead man was found along the west shore of the Indian River Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said they were called to the area across from 1130 South Harbor City Blvd. at about 1:17 p.m., where they found the dead man along the shoreline.
MELBOURNE, FL
Dry, sunny and warm through the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing beautiful weather in Central Florida behind a front. Expect lots of sun from Friday into the weekend. As high-pressure continues to dominate behind the front, dry air continues to build in, meaning rain chances are out of the forecast through next week. Expect...
ORLANDO, FL
Window-opening weather returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There won’t be a drastic change behind a cold front, but the change in weather will be noticeable Thursday in Central Florida. High temperatures in the Orlando area will climb into the mid-70s, about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL

