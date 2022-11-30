Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
click orlando
More warmth for the weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a limited and very brief cooldown, temperatures will be be back on the rise through the weekend and into next week. Expect a few extra clouds to move in for Saturday afternoon, but a clearing trend will return for Saturday evening and overnight. [TRENDING: 2...
click orlando
Nearly 430 miles of Florida beach classified as critically eroded before hurricanes hit
ORLANDO, Fla. – Before hurricanes Ian and Nicole hit Central Florida, state researchers had declared 426 miles of Florida beach as critically eroded. According to a report issued by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, researchers had estimated more than half of the state’s coastline reached a point where the ocean had reclaimed so much sand that tourist activities and ecosystems were in jeopardy.
click orlando
Thousands of runners participate in OUC Orlando half marathon
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of runners made their way through downtown Orlando on Saturday for the 46th annual OUC Orlando half marathon and Barney Butter Lake Eola 5K. With every mile, the runners pushed through the pain. “It’s just a good challenge every year,” runner Kim Benham said....
click orlando
Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing the next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that...
click orlando
36-year-old found dead in South Carolina in 1995 ID’d as Florida woman
YEMASSEE, S.C. – A 36-year-old found dead in South Carolina in May 1995 has been identified as a Kissimmee woman. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said advanced DNA technology helped determine a murder victim found in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, in Yemassee, South Carolina, was Maria Telles-Gonzalez.
click orlando
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash shuts down US 27 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road 19, just...
click orlando
Georgia police lead officers in Florida to stolen semitruck, $600K in swindled cargo
BUNNELL, Fla. – A semitruck, trailer and contents stolen out of Georgia, all allegedly headed to Daytona Beach, did not make it past Flagler County, according to a news release. According to the Bunnell Police Department, officers on Monday were alerted by police in Midway, Georgia, that the stolen...
click orlando
Volunteers turn Orlando Sanford airport parking lot into workshop to build beds for children
SANFORD, Fla. – Employees at Orlando Sanford International Airport took a break from work on Friday and picked up the toolbox instead. They volunteered and transformed the hourly parking lot into a workshop to make more than 40 beds for children in need. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Fireworks explode inside Orange...
click orlando
23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed in ‘off-duty incident,’ officials say
PALM BAY, Fla. – Austin Walsh, a 23-year-old Brevard County deputy, was “accidentally killed in an off-duty incident” early Saturday in Palm Bay, sheriff Wayne Ivey said. According to Palm Bay police, Walsh’s death was related to a shooting reported in the 700 block of Damascus Avenue,...
click orlando
Kissimmee man, 47, fatally struck while riding bicycle in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Kissimmee man died after a crash with a pickup truck late Friday on an Osceola County roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:50 p.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail at Charity Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: 2 dead in...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference on Key Biscayne
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will hold a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Key Biscayne. The governor spoke alongside Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The governor on Tuesday was in...
click orlando
Melbourne man, 32, dies after motorcycle strikes wall on Eau Gallie Causeway, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Melbourne man died Saturday after a motorcycle he was riding struck a wall along the Eau Gallie Causeway early that morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department. The crash occurred before 3:20 a.m., at which time Melbourne officers arrived to find that the motorcyclist...
click orlando
2 hurt when falling pallets trap people in warehouse, Orange County fire officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after pallets fell and trapped people in a warehouse, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. First responders were called to 2900 Titan Row in Oak Ridge around 10 a.m., records show. According to an OCFR spokesperson, anyone who was trapped had been freed by the time units arrived, and firefighters were clearing the scene by 10:30 a.m.
click orlando
When life threw him a curveball, this social worker hit it out of the park
Kissimmee, Fl – It takes a special person to work with families in crisis, and coworkers say this week’s Getting Results Award winner is one of the best. When life threw Johnny Polanco a curveball, he hit it and embraced the profession that needed him. [TRENDING: Driver killed...
click orlando
🎄 Ultimate 2022 Holiday Guide: County-by-county events in Central Florida
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA. – Holiday events are in full swing, and before you know it we will usher in a new year. No matter where you live around Central Florida, gather your family and friends and head out to enjoy an event near you. Click on your county below...
click orlando
Florida Gov. DeSantis speaks about tackling insurance reform during next special session
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out potential proposals Thursday to correct the state’s crippled insurance market. One issue he alluded to that is gaining momentum is eliminating “one-way attorney’s fees.” If taken away, it could make suing insurers more expensive. [TRENDING: Driver killed...
click orlando
Melbourne police find dead man along Indian River
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A dead man was found along the west shore of the Indian River Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said they were called to the area across from 1130 South Harbor City Blvd. at about 1:17 p.m., where they found the dead man along the shoreline.
click orlando
Dry, sunny and warm through the weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing beautiful weather in Central Florida behind a front. Expect lots of sun from Friday into the weekend. As high-pressure continues to dominate behind the front, dry air continues to build in, meaning rain chances are out of the forecast through next week. Expect...
click orlando
Window-opening weather returns to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – There won’t be a drastic change behind a cold front, but the change in weather will be noticeable Thursday in Central Florida. High temperatures in the Orlando area will climb into the mid-70s, about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
3 dead in massive blaze that ignited fireworks inside Orange County warehouse
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three of the five people hospitalized Thursday night due to a large fire that ignited fireworks at a warehouse in Orange County have since died, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies identified the three who died as David Gonzalez, 22, Lindsey Phillips, 23...
Comments / 0