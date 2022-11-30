ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans Expect 'Best Version' of Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Says Lovie Smith

By Zach Dimmitt
 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't taken an NFL snap since Jan. 3, 2021. His last play as a member of the Houston Texans resulted in an incomplete pass and an ensuing 41-38 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

What happened after that completely changed the perception around the young and talented signal-caller who was once projected to take over the league.

But as he makes his return to the game on Sunday, which just so happens to be on the road against his former team, he'll have to knock off months of both mental and physical rust that has come with being under the legal spotlight for seems like an eternity.

"I realize there's a little bit more tension placed on this game," Texans coach Lovie Smith said.

But in an emotional game where a win for either AFC bottom-feeder would be more than just a late-season victory, Smith doesn't seem to buy into the fact that rust of any kind will play a factor in Watson's performance.

"We're telling our guys we're gonna see the best version of Deshaun and I think you go into every game that way," Smith said. "He hasn't played for a long period of time."

The "best version" of Watson looks like an MVP-caliber quarterback. And in his final season with Houston, that's exactly what he was, as Watson led the league in passing yards (4,823), was third in completion percentage (70.2) and tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (33).

If the stumbling Texans see anything close to this kind of production, they could be in for another long Sunday as they look to avoid a seventh straight loss.

Houston obviously needs anything it can get to snag a win, so much so that a hopeful Smith wouldn't mind seeing a bit of rust from Watson, a player that sent the franchise into a downward spiral amid his lengthy legal process.

"We hope that there's some rust and all those things," Smith said.

Throw records out the door. Sunday's matchup between the Browns could be an emotional heavyweight battle that will surely draw some angry fans back into the stands at NRG Stadium when kickoff gets underway at 12 p.m. CT.

Comments / 0

 

How Texans QB Kyle Allen Hopes to Improve in Second Start

HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen did not have a good performance against the Miami Dolphins. Allen completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 215 yards, two interceptions, and a touchdown as the Texans dropped their sixth consecutive game during a 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
