939theeagle.com
UPDATE: No decision yet on death penalty in Jefferson City murders
A man charged with killing an employee and a customer inside a busy Jefferson City restaurant and bar will be back in court Monday for a bond review hearing. 35-year-old Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with two counts of first degree murder for Saturday’s shooting deaths of J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock and customer Corey Thames. Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson tells 939 the Eagle that he will not make a decision on whether to seek the death penalty until he can review all of the reports and evidence in the case.
Judge orders public defender to be appointed for man accused in Jefferson City bar shooting
English found guilty in 2019 murder of Columbia man
kjluradio.com
Eldon man found guilty of drug-related murder
Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia
A Memphis man wanted by police for a deadly shooting was arrested Thursday in Columbia, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office was searching for someone in eastern Columbia on Friday morning near South Field Drive. A sheriff's office spokesman told ABC17 News that a deputy saw someone in the area who was believed to be a resident with six active Boone County warrants for failure to appear on
Missouri flu cases spike; Boone County cases more than double in a week
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior services weekly data released on Friday says Missouri influenza cases are categorized as "very high." Boone County's cases have more than doubled in the past week. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that Boone County influenza numbers went from 96 to 251 cases within the
939theeagle.com
Friends and family to remember Jefferson City J Pfenny murder victim today
Visitation is set for Thursday afternoon in Jefferson City for the J Pfenny’s employee who was shot to death early Saturday morning inside the restaurant. 26-year-old Skylar Smock’s visitation is today from 2-4 at Freeman Mortuary. He leaves behind a six-year-old daughter. A gonfunddme to raise money for Smock’s funeral expenses and to assist his daughter has raised about $6,700 so far. Their aim is to raise $10,000.
Jury convicts Sturgeon woman accused of pointing crossbow at kids
A Sturgeon woman faces a possible jail sentence after a Boone County jury found her guilty of pointing a loaded crossbow at kids.
kjluradio.com
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
939theeagle.com
Collision on Columbia’s East Broadway kills one
Columbia Police have not released the name of the motorist who was killed in Thursday’s vehicle collision near East Broadway and Hominy creek trail. That’s down the hill from the Central Bank branch on Keene. The crash happened at about 2 pm and closed the road in both...
Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four
KRMS Radio
One Dead After Suspected DWI Crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County
One person is taken into custody after a fatal accident on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened Friday night when 32-year-old Miles Aldrich, of Camdenton, was northbound when he tried to swerve to avoid a motorcycle in front of him, instead, hitting the motorcycle from behind which was operated by 54-year-old Drew Fairchild, of Camdenton. Both vehicles then struck barrier walls before hitting a third northbound vehicle driven by 55-year-old Donna Hunt, of Union. Fairchild was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. Hunt and her passenger, 55-year-old Craig Hunt also from Union, were seriously hurt and taken to University Hospital. Aldrich suffered moderate injuries and after medical evaluation was taken to the Camden County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold. He faces pending charges of DWI involving the death of another and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident. The accident caused the Niangua Bridge along north highway-5 to be shut down in both directions for several hours.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Arrested By Highway Patrol
An Osage Beach woman lands in the Camden County Jail after being arrested by the highway patrol. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened around 10:45 Thursday night. 39-year-old Amanda Nunnally faces a pending felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
KMZU
Dixon driver arrested for fentanyl possession
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop yesterday leads to the arrest of a Dixon resident. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 22-year-old Harley Hachtel is detained in Pulaski County Jail without bond on allegations of fentanyl possession and resisting arrest by fleeing. Additionally, a warrant for arrest was issued early...
kmmo.com
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY SEARCHING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 29-year-old Paris Cheyenne Hill is wanted for Missouri and Kansas probation violation. Meyer is five-feet-four and 150 pounds. Anyone with information...
KOMU
Family and friends remember Jefferson City bartender killed in weekend shooting
JEFFERSON CITY − Candles, flowers and messages were left outside J Pfenny's Grill & Pub after a vigil was held Saturday night for victims of a weekend shooting. Two people were killed after a shooting took place inside the bar on East High Street early Saturday morning. Police identified...
Columbia man charged in Monday shooting and crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several assault and weapons charges following a shots-fired incident in north Columbia on Monday. Montrez Ricketts, 43, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. Columbia police officers
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
KRMS Radio
Lake Area Mail Carrier Charged After Missed Delivery Leads to Confrontation
A dispute over why a package wasn’t delivered has a mail carrier for the Osage Beach Post Office in the dog house and with a future court date. A probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges that 51-year-old Scott Nowak used dog repellant to spray the unidentified victim who pursued Nowak to inquire why he did not stop to complete the expected delivery. The statement further indicates that Nowak said he would not deliver the package because of an aggressive dog at the residence. An argument then ensued when Nowak reportedly then refused to hand over the package away from the dog prompting Nowak to allegedly spray the victim in the face causing an apparent chemical burn. Nowak has, since, been formally charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action before being released on his own recognizance.
