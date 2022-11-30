Read full article on original website
Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football has lost another four-star 2023 recruit amid the program’s coaching changes. Wide receiver Omarion Miller, a Louisiana native, announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska via Twitter. Miller pointed to the Huskers’ coaching changes as the reason why he reopened his recruitment....
Matt Rhule announces six Nebraska football coaching hires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has begun putting the pieces together. Rhule announced six new members of the Husker football coaching staff in a press release on Thursday, less than a week after being named head coach. “This group of coaches will be great representatives...
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman is reopening his recruitment over a month after committing to play at Nebraska. Coleman announced the decision via Twitter on Thursday. “With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and reevaluate...
Nebraska volleyball defeats Kansas, making 38th Sweet 16
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Huskers won in four sets over Kansas on Friday at the Devaney Center in the NCAA Tournament. With the 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24 victory, Nebraska is now Sweet 16-bound for the 38th time, an NCAA record. After a strong defensive showing by the Huskers...
Huskers sweep Delaware State in first round of NCAA Tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska volleyball swept Delaware State on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers had a combined .341 hitting percentage, compared to the Hornets’ -.108, at the Devaney Center. The first set started out tit-for-tat at the Devaney Center, but...
Former interim Husker coach Mickey Joseph released on bail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Mickey Joseph was seen leaving the Lancaster County Jail on Thursday. The former interim head coach was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to strangle a woman at his Lincoln home. Joseph was arraigned earlier on Thursday, where a judge set bail at $2,000. The judge...
Room and board will increase at all Nebraska universities due to inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is making on-campus housing more expensive at Nebraska universities. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a three-year plan that will increase room and board at all of the campuses starting next fall. The proposal includes a 3% increase at the University...
Weekend wraps up on a warmer note
Looking at maximum wind gusts reported around the area, here’s a look (below) into some of the higher reports behind the cold front. Once the cold front came through, you could feel the difference with strong winds gusting 45 to almost 55 mph and out of the northwest. That cold front brought a colder air mass that sent temperatures plummeting fast Friday into Saturday.
Country star Morgan Wallen coming to Lincoln in 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Country music star Morgan Wallen is set to make a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena next year. The tour will come to Lincoln on April 29, 2023. Tickets can be purchased at MorganWallen.com starting on Dec. 9. Wallen will be joined by ERNEST and Bailey...
Lincoln South Beltway set to open in December
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln South Beltway will soon be open to drivers, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced on Friday. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction of the beltway’s main line, according to state officials. The 11-mile, four-lane freeway is scheduled to open on Dec....
Part of Rosa Parks Way in Lincoln to close on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A part of Rosa Parks Way will be closed Sunday as crews work to remove overhead power lines. Officials say the road will be closed between Folsom and Ninth Streets between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Lincoln Electric System is removing the power lines...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating after officer shoots man in Gering
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a man was shot by an officer in Gering on Thursday. Around 11:25 a.m., Gering Police officers were sent to a home on a report of a man threatening to harm himself, the patrol said. When...
Lincoln business helps put together Winter Haymarket event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Haymarket will be home to the first annual Winter Market this weekend. Local business Wax Buffalo partnered with the Lincoln Haymarket Association to showcase Sunday’s event. Business owner and Founder, Alicia Reisinger, says this event is sure to bring family traditions to the...
Lied Center gears up for holiday season with ‘The Grinch’ and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bill Stephan, executive director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts, came by the Channel 8 studio to introduce the Lied’s upcoming shows. First up, “Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats” comes to Lincoln on Thursday, Dec. 8. Brown, the host of “Good Eats” on the Food Network, will combine food and science to delight the audience.
Fire crews battle flames in strong winds at Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled flames at a home near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus on Friday afternoon. The fire started just after 4:20 p.m. at a house near 36th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just north of campus. Battalion Chief...
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities are now searching for an inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Thursday. Richard Reynolds, 37, left his work in Waverly early Thursday morning, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Staff members later found Reynolds’ monitoring device in a parking...
Person hospitalized after rollover crash on I-80 in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A person was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a rollover crash on Interstate 80. The crash happened about 8:40 p.m. between the Interstate 180 interchange and 14th Street overpass, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The victim was taken to Bryan West, patrol...
Omaha man sentenced to prison for leaving noose on Black co-worker’s seat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man will spend months in prison for intimidating a Black co-worker with a noose, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Bruce A. Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months in prison for interference with federally protected activities, which is a civil rights violation.
Blaze causes $250,000 in damage at south Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several fire crews battled flames at a south Lincoln apartment complex early Thursday morning. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the apartment near Warlick Boulevard and Old Cheney Road around 9:30 a.m. LFR spokeswoman Nancy Crist said the fire began in a third-story apartment.
FDA may change blood donation policy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The FDA may be shifting its blood donation policy. In a statement, the agency specifically mentioned possible risk-based screening for HIV. The FDA didn’t offer further details. However, the Wall Street Journal cited sources familiar with the plans. It reported the changes would let...
