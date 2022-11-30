Read full article on original website
Monster Hunter Rise - Announce Trailer | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, PS5, PS4
The gates to Kamura are opening up for even more Hunters! Monster Hunter Rise comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, PS5, and PS4 on Jan 20!
Monster Hunter Rise For Xbox And Game Pass Seemingly Confirmed
It seems like Monster Hunter Rise will be arriving on more platforms next month, including Xbox consoles, and it could also be coming to Game Pass. According to a now-deleted Tweet from the official German Xbox Twitter account, Monster Hunter Rise will release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on January 20, 2023. The game is currently only on Nintendo Switch and PC. Capcom has not made an official announcement yet, but perhaps it was meant to be revealed at The Game Awards 2022 on December 8.
NEON WHITE | Coming to PS5 and PS4 on December 13
Neon White is a single-player speedrunning FPS where you can sacrifice your guns for godlike parkour moves. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though…did you know them in a past life?
Xbox Game Pass Adding These 11 Games In First Half Of December
It's a new month, and that means Microsoft is updating the Xbox Game Pass catalog by adding more titles to the subscription service (and removing some as well). There are 11 titles coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the first half of December, including three day-one new releases.
The Biggest Games Of December 2022 - Marvel's Midnight Suns, The Callisto Protocol, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Congratulations! It's the end of the year and you've survived to see it through to the end. December is typically a relaxed month when it comes to video game releases, but this year has a few high-profile games looking to take advantage of that annual lull in activity. We've rounded up thee biggest games of December 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or are trying to find a gift for the gamer in your life, December's schedule has a number of notable games that could be of interest.
The Best PlayStation Fighting Games For PS5 And PS4
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. As long as PlayStation has been around, it has been seen as one of the best consoles to have for fighting game fans. A rock-solid line-up of games, legacy franchises, and one of the best controller D-pads for multiple generations has made Sony's gaming hardware the default choice for some of the greatest fighting games of the era, and right now, not much has changed on that front. We've rounded up the best PlayStation fighting games for PS5 and PS4.
2022's Biggest Gaming News: Huge GTA 6 Leak, PS5 Price Hike, E3 Returns
It's the end of the year, so let's look back at 2022's biggest gaming news. 2022 is coming to a close, and it was another whirlwind, unpredictable, and exciting year in the video game industry. A lot happened this year, so much so that anyone could be forgiven for forgetting some of the year's biggest gaming news. In this gallery we're looking back at 2022's biggest news stories, including Microsoft's proposed bid to buy Activision Blizzard, E3 being canceled (and then resurrected), developers pushing to form labor unions, and more.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Reportedly Releasing in August 2023
While only broadly stamped with a 2023 release, a new report states Assassin's Creed Mirage is eagle eying an August launch. However, it is possible that it won't stick to that reported release window. That's because the game has already been delayed internally twice, according to Insider Gaming. Apparently Ubisoft...
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Comes To Game Pass On December 6
[UPDATE] Following a tease, Microsoft has officially announced that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 6. The game was originally released in April behind pretty good reviews, including a 7/10 from GameSpot. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 PC Update: Fixes Crashes, FPS Drops
The PC versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 received a patch this week. According to developer Beenox, the patch fixes an issue that was causing multiple crashes. The update also improved an issue that was causing the game's performance to drop while placing your cursor...
Nintendo Promises To "Seriously" Address Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Performance Issues
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been regularly criticized since launch for arriving in a rough state, and in an update, Nintendo has said that it's taking fan feedback "seriously" as it works on improvements for the game. "We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance,"...
Assassin's Creed And Destiny 2 Crossover Will Introduce Some Trendy Cosmetics To Both Games
Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced an official collaboration with Ubisoft and its Assassin's Creed franchise, which will see new cosmetics available in the respective games from December 6. The teaser image below reveals that Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans will be able to don outfits inspired by PvP heavyweights Lord...
Primitive Is A New Far Cry Primal-Inspired Stone Age Shooter Coming To PC
Primitive is a new Stone Age survival shooter just announced for PC, and it aims to take full advantage of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver a photorealistic representation of what the world was like tens of thousands of years ago. Developer Games Box is the studio behind Primitive, and though...
Microsoft Teases Game Pass Title With Word-Puzzle, And Fans Think They've Figured It Out
Microsoft is seemingly teasing the next Xbox Game Pass release, and fans believe it could be Lego Star Wars. Microsoft posted a cryptic teaser puzzle asking fans to guess what the title might be. The game title is three four-letter words, and many believe it's Lego Star Wars, given the...
Activision Blizzard, Bungie, And All The Major Video Game Acquisitions In 2022
Most mature industries eventually undergo consolidation, and 2022 was a monumental year for big buyouts in the video game business. Going into the year, experts predicted that 2022 would be the biggest on record for gaming deals--amounting to $150 billion--and the prediction held up. In this gallery, we're running through...
Second Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Has Been Announced For December 13
A second round of Street Fighter 6's closed beta will be held later this month on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S, Capcom has announced. Taking place from December 16-19, anyone interested in taking part can register for entry on Capcom's website, although the company is taking a stricter stance this time due to the number of people who sold their access codes for the first closed beta.
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope For Its Lowest Price Ever
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope may have just launched in October, but it’s already seeing a generous discount at Walmart. Right now, you can pick up the popular strategy game for just $40, down from $60. You’ll also find a bundle that includes a Rabbids sticker set for $50 if you’re looking to get some collectibles with your purchase. Pricing may vary by location--but be sure to check out your local listings to see if the impressive deal is valid in your area.
Valve Is Giving Out Free Steam Decks During The Game Awards
Next week's The Game Awards show looks set to be a big event, and as usual, it'll be available to watch on a wide range of platforms. If you need some motivation to watch it through Valve's PC client Steam, the company plans to give users a few hundred reasons as to why they should ditch YouTube, Twitch, and IMAX for its platform.
How To Win A Free Steam Deck | GameSpot News
Don’t have a Steam Deck yet? No worries. Valve might give you one for free!. On December 8, during the Game Awards, the maker of the Steam Deck Valve will be giving away the most expensive version of the Steam Deck, with 512GB, every minute to viewers of the livestream event.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Start Time: When Will Fortnite Servers Be Back Up?
Fortnite Chapter 4 is just hours away. Though Epic hasn't publicly stated when Fortnite's servers will be back up, some historical precedence and reasonable deductions give us a pretty clear window of time. The short answer: You won't be waiting long. For a more detailed answer, keep reading. Here's when you can play Fortnite again.
