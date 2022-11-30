ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Disturbing new allegations: Ex-Fort Bend County ISD teacher accused again of animal torture while out on bond; 2 kittens found with broken bones, teeth

HOUSTON – Graham William Reid is now a familiar name and face when it comes to cat torture allegations in the Houston area -- now in two counties. KPRC 2 reported on the incredibly graphic details of the accusations aimed against Reid in 2021, and now, he’s charged again -- all while out on bond in the gruesome Fort Bend County case.
HOUSTON, TX
Adult charged after handgun found inside student’s backpack at Fort Bend ISD elementary school, district says

Charges have been filed against an adult after a handgun was found inside a student’s backpack Tuesday at a Fort Bend Independent School District elementary school, according to the district. Mission West Elementary school administrators received a tip about the student and immediately removed them from the classroom, officials...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Who killed Disha Allen? Crime Stoppers offering $10K reward nearly one year after she was killed at Baytown candlelight vigil

BAYTOWN, Texas – It has been one year since the murder of 25-year-old Disha Allen, and Crime Stoppers say her case remains unsolved. During a news conference Saturday, officials with Crime Stoppers announced they’re offering up to $10,000 for information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest after Allen was killed and 13 other people were injured at a candlelight vigil in Baytown on Dec. 12, 2021.
BAYTOWN, TX
Woman shot outside her NE Houston home in drive-by shooting, police say

An investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot outside of her home in a drive-by shooting Friday evening. It happened in the 8200 block of Flintridge Drive at around 7:30 p.m. in northeast Houston. Investigators said the woman was standing outside the home when a dark-colored pick-up truck drove...
HOUSTON, TX

