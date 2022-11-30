Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Cypress area Girl Scouts say thief stole $2,000, purchased gift cards at Kroger
CYPRESS – Members of a Girl Scout troop in Cypress say they are heartbroken after having to cancel field trips after the troop leader says someone stole thousands of dollars they earned selling cookies over the past several years. They say it happened in broad daylight at Central Park...
Click2Houston.com
Domestic violence during the holidays: Houston Area Women’s Center offers resources
HOUSTON – This time of the year can be a dangerous one. According to Emilee Whitehurst, CEO of Houston Area Women’s Center, there appears to be a “pattern of escalation” in relational violence around the holidays. On Thursday morning, a woman was fatally shot at an...
Click2Houston.com
BARC to host Bissell Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ holiday adoption event until Dec. 11
HOUSTON – Tis the season for giving, and it’s also a great time for giving a pet a new forever home. The City of Houston BARC is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation to help find homes for pets during the annual “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” adoption event.
Click2Houston.com
Fun facts about all of the traditional holiday decorations set up at Highland Village
HOUSTON – If you think your house is hard to decorate for the holidays, wait until you hear what goes into the decorations at Highland Village!. Derrick Shore chatted with Lauren Leal all about how many lights, how much glitter, and how long it takes to put this beautiful display up for the holidays each year.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Animal shelter crisis - Texas leads the country in animal shelter deaths
Host Khambrel Marshall speaks to two representatives from City of Houston BARC and Houston Humane Society to address the overcrowding crisis at animal shelters. Two Houston-area groups are putting focus on mental health first at schools and for Black men. Seeking solutions for crowded shelters. There is not one day...
Click2Houston.com
Disturbing new allegations: Ex-Fort Bend County ISD teacher accused again of animal torture while out on bond; 2 kittens found with broken bones, teeth
HOUSTON – Graham William Reid is now a familiar name and face when it comes to cat torture allegations in the Houston area -- now in two counties. KPRC 2 reported on the incredibly graphic details of the accusations aimed against Reid in 2021, and now, he’s charged again -- all while out on bond in the gruesome Fort Bend County case.
Click2Houston.com
Adult charged after handgun found inside student’s backpack at Fort Bend ISD elementary school, district says
Charges have been filed against an adult after a handgun was found inside a student’s backpack Tuesday at a Fort Bend Independent School District elementary school, according to the district. Mission West Elementary school administrators received a tip about the student and immediately removed them from the classroom, officials...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway after 4 barn animals fatally attacked by pack of stray dogs near Aldine ISD, district says
HOUSTON – The community in the Aldine area is being asked to remain vigilant after several barn animals were fatally attacked by a pack of stray dogs Wednesday morning, according to Harris County Public Health. Harris County Pets responded to a report by the Aldine Independent School District Police...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Disha Allen? Crime Stoppers offering $10K reward nearly one year after she was killed at Baytown candlelight vigil
BAYTOWN, Texas – It has been one year since the murder of 25-year-old Disha Allen, and Crime Stoppers say her case remains unsolved. During a news conference Saturday, officials with Crime Stoppers announced they’re offering up to $10,000 for information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest after Allen was killed and 13 other people were injured at a candlelight vigil in Baytown on Dec. 12, 2021.
Click2Houston.com
Affordable Family Fun: Italian Water Circus visits Katy; Tickets start at $10
HOUSTON – The weekend is here and if you are looking for an affordable outing the whole family will love, KPRC 2 is here to help. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda went inside Cirque Italia, a water circus of performances under the big top, right in our backyard. Aerial...
Click2Houston.com
Spring man believes thieves followed him from Galleria to Spring, stealing thousands worth of goods from his vehicle
SPRING – A ride home from the Galleria Mall on Black Friday ended with thousands of dollars worth of gifts stolen from the back of a family’s S.U.V., according to one of the victims, who asked to remain anonymous. He suspects he was followed from valet parking at...
Click2Houston.com
Bomb squad called after grenade found by cleaning crew at north Harris County home , deputies say
HOUSTON – A bomb squad responded to a north Harris County home after a hand grenade was found, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. The discovery was made at a home, located in the 1000 block of Woodchurch Lane. Deputies were called to the home after...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway after woman with dementia reportedly went missing in SE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department are searching for a 61-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing. According to HPD, Carolyn McAllister was last seen leaving the 2600 block of Murworth Drive in Houston on Nov. 30. Officials say her direction of travel at the time...
Click2Houston.com
‘Cherish your loved ones’ | Mother of 2 killed in west Houston post office crash identified
HOUSTON – A 58-year-old mother of two going to the post office to mail a package to one of her daughters at college was killed Wednesday when a driver slammed into the United States Postal Service building in the 2900 block of Rogerdale Road. Karen Keagan is being remembered...
Click2Houston.com
Man, woman lead Katy police on chase before illegal immigrants found smuggled in SUV, officials say
KATY, Texas – A man and woman have been arrested and charged after police say they smuggled several illegal immigrants and led officers on a chase before being captured, according to the Katy Police Department. Shawn Burch, 35, and Amanda Mayfield, 37, both of Conroe, have been charged with...
Click2Houston.com
Operations temporarily suspended at west Houston post office where deadly crash occurred
HOUSTON – The United States Post Office has temporarily suspended services at the USPS building in west Houston where a deadly crash occurred, according to the agency. Retail services at the Debora Sue Schatz Post Office, located at 2909 Rogerdale Rd., have ceased due to damages sustained in a vehicle accident on Thursday.
Click2Houston.com
Lockdown lifted at Bruce Elementary after stranger trespassed on campus, HISD police say
HOUSTON – A lockdown at one Houston area school was lifted after officials say someone trespassed on campus. According to the Houston Independent School District Police, the incident took place Thursday at Bruce Elementary School at 510 Jensen Drive. Principal Nickerson sent out information to parents about the individual,...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot outside her NE Houston home in drive-by shooting, police say
An investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot outside of her home in a drive-by shooting Friday evening. It happened in the 8200 block of Flintridge Drive at around 7:30 p.m. in northeast Houston. Investigators said the woman was standing outside the home when a dark-colored pick-up truck drove...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Man assaults store clerk, steals bag of cupcakes on his way out from SW Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking the community’s assistance after they say a man attempted to stab a store clerk, punched her, and stole a bag of cupcakes on his way out during an attempted robbery last month. The incident happened on Nov. 19 at around 7:30 a.m....
Click2Houston.com
Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth hosts Special Needs Day this Saturday, Dec. 3 downtown Houston
HOUSTON – The season of giving is year-round for this rapper/humanitarian, and his giveback to the community only continues to grow. Houston’s own Trae Tha Truth is hosting his inaugural Special Needs Day for families in the city this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 3. Trae and his team...
Comments / 0