With our Neighbor of the Week highlight on pause over the last few months due to individual spotlights like October’s Be Like Mike feature, Keys Weekly figured we’d kick things back off with not one, but four incredible individuals who live in the Middle Keys. It’s no exaggeration to say that one of the three rescued and rehabilitated manatees detailed on page 12 of this paper may very well have met a different fate if not for the quick action, accurate reporting and generosity of the Weston family: Todd Weston and Josie Norgren and their daughters, Rockie and Zeiss. Stranded in the grass flats off Marathon’s 63rd Street Ocean in late April with a fractured skull from a propeller strike, the injured sea cow was properly reported to FWC by the family, who then volunteered their time and the use of their boat to monitor the animal’s condition and transport official crew members out to the flats to assist in the rescue.

MARATHON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO