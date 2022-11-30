Read full article on original website
KEY WEST’S LAWYER SAYS CITY IS VIOLATING PUBLIC RECORD LAWS
Key West’s attorney is concerned the city is violating state laws. City Attorney Shawn Smith has told Mayor Teri Johnston and Dona Higginbotham, the consultant who’s coordinating the search for a new city manager, that applications for the position are subject to public record laws, and their refusal to release the list of applicants violates those laws. Smith says the applications are not exempt from public record laws just because they are submitted to a third-party consultant for vetting.
