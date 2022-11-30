Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport discount store
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport discount store with a big following is becoming an even bigger safe haven for holiday shoppers who are feeling the squeeze of inflation. Bargain Maxx is an overstock store that features top brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, and more. Owner Marty Allen opened in July 2020 and […]
Spray-painted house in Janesville, Wisconsin highlights affordable housing crisis
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A message spray-painted on a two-story Janesville rental home accuses a tenant of not paying her rent. The...
MyStateline.com
How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?
Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
The 3 Worst Roads in Rockford, Illinois May Finally Be Getting Fixed Soon!
If making fun of and/or complaining about Rockford's pothole-ridden and crumbling streets is one of your favorite things to do, you may have to find some new material soon. According to a recent report in the Rockford Register Star;. City officials are proposing the largest five-year Capital Improvement Program in...
MyStateline.com
A very cold and breezy Saturday
Skies continued clearing out overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Galena is at 13 degrees early Saturday morning, 19 in Freeport, 21 in Janesville, and 20 degrees in Rockford. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures are not going to be warm for the first half of the weekend.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Pet stores in Batavia and St. Charles could lose their license to sell puppies
Two suburban businesses could lose their license to sell puppies, as a result of a new state law. The Illinois Department of Agriculture said it wants to revoke the dog-dealing licenses of a Batavia Petland store and The Perfect Pup in St. Charles.
Finally This Big Illinois City Has a Christmas Bar!
We've been waiting years but finally, Rockford has a Christmas bar so we can really get lit this holiday season. Happy December 1! It's time to make sure you're wearing red and green, eating cookies and singing Christmas carols!. Ok, maybe not all day every day, but it's definitely a...
Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire
On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
WIFR
How the looming rail strike could impact your food purchases in the region
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. House approved a tentative labor bargain Wednesday, that would avoid the looming rail strike set for December 9. Now, the bill moves to the senate for vote. “We can work on that in the senate, and should as quickly as possible,” said Senator Dick...
Tired of Santa? Krampusnacht is coming to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Krampus, the anti-Santa Claus of European folklore, will be celebrated this weekend at the city’s first Krampusnacht Procession downtown. The 317 Art Collective is kicking off a weekend of Twisted Holiday Folklore shows on Friday, December 2nd from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Krampusnacht Procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. […]
WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident
Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
rockfordscanner.com
Reports of Another Fight At Walmart…
Source are reporting a scene that happened earlier today. It happened around 1 pm at the Walmart on Riverside. Initial reports are saying a person was being disorderly and fighting. Sources said there was some fighting that began on the inside of the store. Then it escalated to the outside...
MyStateline.com
Rockford wants women to make up 30% of police force by 2030
Studies show female police officers are perceived as being more honest and compassionate and less forceful than their male counterparts. Rockford is working to recruit women as 30% of its police force by 2030. Rockford wants women to make up 30% of police force …. Studies show female police officers...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Accident with injuries in Rockford
Sources are reporting an accident with injuries this morning. It happened this morning near the 1800 block of Huffman. Initial reports are saying there was an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Unknown if the accident has been cleared. Avoid the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Auto Accident in Boone County
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or...
MyStateline.com
Cold front tonight brings bitter cold and strong winds
Now that November is over, we can look back at some of the statistics of how that month compared to normal. High temperatures were just a bit higher than normal. with our average high coming in just above 50°. Meanwhile our snowfall totals for last month were spot on for what we expect to see in November.
rockrivercurrent.com
Artist aims to inspire with exhibit that showcases the faces of Rockford’s past, present and future
ROCKFORD — When Rachel Bonacquisti returned to the city roughly six years ago she felt like she was restarting her life from scratch. She had been living in Chicago, pursuing a career in theater while singing in a band, and the move here was one forced upon her by life circumstance rather than choice.
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
