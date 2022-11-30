ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?

Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

A very cold and breezy Saturday

Skies continued clearing out overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Galena is at 13 degrees early Saturday morning, 19 in Freeport, 21 in Janesville, and 20 degrees in Rockford. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures are not going to be warm for the first half of the weekend.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Finally This Big Illinois City Has a Christmas Bar!

We've been waiting years but finally, Rockford has a Christmas bar so we can really get lit this holiday season. Happy December 1! It's time to make sure you're wearing red and green, eating cookies and singing Christmas carols!. Ok, maybe not all day every day, but it's definitely a...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire

On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tired of Santa? Krampusnacht is coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Krampus, the anti-Santa Claus of European folklore, will be celebrated this weekend at the city’s first Krampusnacht Procession downtown. The 317 Art Collective is kicking off a weekend of Twisted Holiday Folklore shows on Friday, December 2nd from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Krampusnacht Procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Reports of Another Fight At Walmart…

Source are reporting a scene that happened earlier today. It happened around 1 pm at the Walmart on Riverside. Initial reports are saying a person was being disorderly and fighting. Sources said there was some fighting that began on the inside of the store. Then it escalated to the outside...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford wants women to make up 30% of police force by 2030

Studies show female police officers are perceived as being more honest and compassionate and less forceful than their male counterparts. Rockford is working to recruit women as 30% of its police force by 2030. Rockford wants women to make up 30% of police force …. Studies show female police officers...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Accident with injuries in Rockford

Sources are reporting an accident with injuries this morning. It happened this morning near the 1800 block of Huffman. Initial reports are saying there was an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Unknown if the accident has been cleared. Avoid the...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Auto Accident in Boone County

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Cold front tonight brings bitter cold and strong winds

Now that November is over, we can look back at some of the statistics of how that month compared to normal. High temperatures were just a bit higher than normal. with our average high coming in just above 50°. Meanwhile our snowfall totals for last month were spot on for what we expect to see in November.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville

A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
YORKVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy