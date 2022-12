The San Jose Sharks have been out of the playoffs for three straight seasons and this year isn't looking too promising, either. The franchise has a new GM in Mike Grier, a new coach in David Quinn and a roster that has held onto some key veterans but is very much in need of young players to step up and fill in the gaps. But the one place the Sharks can't be beat - other than jersey designs - has been on the penalty-kill.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO