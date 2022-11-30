Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersMiami Beach, FL
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
What Florida City Has the Highest Credit Scores? Why Does Florida Lag Behind Other States?L. CaneFlorida State
5 Steakhouses In Miami Beach You Would Love To VisitWrld_FaymuzMiami Beach, FL
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Against The Boston Celtics
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat get their revenge against the Boston Celtics as they beat them in overtime on Friday 120-116. -Jimmy Butler’s didn't miss a step in his first game back from his ankle injury. He finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds. The rebounds were his highest since Mar. 21, 2021 when grabbing 15 against the Indiana Pacers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks
Coming off a close loss against the Lakers, I expect the Milwaukee Bucks to come into this game out for blood. They’ve also recently gotten back Khris Middleton who scored 17 points in his season debut yesterday. The Hornets will put up a fight but will ultimately get overpowered by a significantly more talented and disciplined Bucks team.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Domantas Sabonis on the new-look Indiana Pacers: ‘They’re having a great season’
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis viewed going against the Indiana Pacers this past Wednesday as "just another game on the schedule." The two-time All-Star big man went from a developing perimeter forward to a talented, bruising interior big man during five seasons with the Pacers before the team traded him to the Kings back in February. He grew significantly with the blue and gold both as a player and person, and now he's one of the premier talents in the NBA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: L.A. Holds On For Best Win Of Season, Beats Bucks On Road 133-129
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers had probably their single-most meaningful win of the young 2022-23 season in besting a fairly complete Milwaukee Bucks team, playing at Fiserv Forum, by holding onto a late-game lead. And L.A.'s "Big Three" led the charge with three terrific performances, though everyone finally seemed to be aware of the team's proper reshuffled hierarchy: Anthony Davis is now the man.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Milwaukee Bucks
The Hornets and Bucks are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: LA Trade Talks For DeRozan and Vucevic Get Revisited
Bill Simmons isn't the only one who thinks the Lakers should go after Demar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. While the team has seemingly found their stride as of late, it doesn't close the option of trading Russell Westbrook away for some proven pieces before he leaves at the end of the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Strategy To Stop Giannis Antetokounmpo
First-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who served as an assistant coach for Mike Budenholzer from 2013-2022 with the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, will return to Milwaukee to face his former team for the first time since taking the main gig for L.A. this summer. Ham won a championship with the Bucks in 2021.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Nuggets
The Atlanta Hawks entered Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets under-staffed and underrespected. Yet, despite playing without three starters, Atlanta shocked Denver in an impressive 117-109 outing. Below are our five biggest takeaways from the game. Bogdan Bogdanovic. After a seven-month rehabilitation from knee surgery, Bogdan Bogdanovic returned to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shaun Bradley, Jake Elliott Explain Their Cause and Charity for Sunday’s Game
PHILADELPHIA - It was this past summer, on June 4, when the Eagles joined the Wear Orange movement to help bring awareness to gun violence and commemorate survivors and victims of it. That hit home to Eagles kicker Jake Elliott. “We’ve had initiatives through here, so I’ve been able to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Kicking off Long Road Trip in Minnesota
The Oklahoma City Thunder begin a long road trip tonight in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. For the next five games, the Thunder will be away from Oklahoma City in what should be a real challenge. It’s a pivotal point in the season for OKC, as a poor stretch could really...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Earns Rookie of the Month Honors
On Wednesday, 21-year-old wing Jalen Williams was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month in what was the season's first iteration of the award. Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin was selected as the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. Williams was picked 12th in the 2022 draft, making him the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Clippers Provide Injury Update on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George
The LA Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for much longer than they hoped for to start the season. Leonard has been dealing with an ankle sprain that came just days after his return from knee swelling, and George has been dealing with a hamstring injury. The two star wings have struggled to stay on the court since joining forces in 2019, but they both seem to be nearing a return.
Game vs. Blue Jackets begins long road test for Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings have thus far shown themselves to be one of the most improved teams in the NHL,
San Luis Obispo Tribune
UFC on ESPN 42 discussion thread
UFC on ESPN 42 takes place Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and kicks off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here. Be sure to follow along with the latest card updates in our UFC on ESPN 42 live results post, and then discuss the event in the comments section below.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson’s 20-point game
Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Draymond Green Reveals When He Will Retire From NBA
The Golden State Warriors know they are in the final years of their dynasty. While that does not mean it cannot go on another few years, it simply cannot go on much beyond that, at least not with the current big three at the helm. Age is an inescapable factor for all professional athletes, and while players like Steph Curry have remained elite into their mid-thirties, he is certainly not normal.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Five Things the 49ers Need to Know about the Dolphins
The 49ers play extremely well when they know their opponent -- they're undefeated against the NFC West. But when they face a team outside their division, they're just 3-4. This Sunday, they'll play another team they don't know so well -- the Miami Dolphins. To help the 49ers find out more about them, I asked AllDolphins Editor Alain Poupart five questions:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders Sets Coaching Decision Date
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL. Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.
Comments / 0