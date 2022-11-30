ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The Associated Press

Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around program

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020 — guiding the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boulder.
Report: Deion Sanders recruiting staff and players to PAC-12 Program

Following three years at Jackson State, it appears that Deion Sanders is finally on the move to an FBS program. It's probably not a region that anyone would've expected Sanders to dive into whenever he transitioned to college coaching in 2020. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sanders is primed to...
Bengals Elevate One Player to Active Roster Ahead of Chiefs Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are elevating punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad to the active roster for the final time this season. He will now have to be signed to the active roster for the remainder of the year if Cincinnati doesn't want to go back to Kevin Huber. The longest-tenured Bengal by games in team history will likely get released for Chrisman next week.
Cowboys New OBJ Problem: OBJ Will Fly - But Not Run?

FRISCO - Up until recently, the Dallas Cowboys were not sure what Odell Beckham Jr. envisioned in regard to what exactly he will do once he lands at The Star in Frisco. The good news: He will actually land, as The OBJ World Tour now features a private jet. The...
2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Quentin Johnston vs Kansas State

TCU finds themselves in a familiar place at halftime, trailing Kansas state 14-10 at intermission. The Horned Frogs have seven come-from-behind wins this season, meaning they may have KSU right where they want them. If they are to save the perfect season, they will need more big plays from star...
Brown and Louisiana host New Orleans

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-4) BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Jordan Brown scored 27 points in Louisiana's 104-70 victory over the Loyola-New Orleans Wolf Pack. The Privateers are 2-2 on their home court. New Orleans has a 1-4 record against opponents over...
