Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Related
College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race? That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in the Pac-12 title bout, ...
Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around program
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020 — guiding the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boulder.
Alabama's Nick Saban states CFP case, touts Tide's 3-0 finish
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Deion Sanders recruiting staff and players to PAC-12 Program
Following three years at Jackson State, it appears that Deion Sanders is finally on the move to an FBS program. It's probably not a region that anyone would've expected Sanders to dive into whenever he transitioned to college coaching in 2020. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sanders is primed to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Elevate One Player to Active Roster Ahead of Chiefs Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are elevating punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad to the active roster for the final time this season. He will now have to be signed to the active roster for the remainder of the year if Cincinnati doesn't want to go back to Kevin Huber. The longest-tenured Bengal by games in team history will likely get released for Chrisman next week.
Alabama Basketball's Noah Clowney Makes Jackrabbits Pay for Leaving Him Open
True freshman, who has struggled from 3-point range this season, has big night to lead Crimson Tide past North Dakota State.
Good, bad and ugly from LSU's SEC Championship dud: A lot of yards, not much else
It was all Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game, simple as that. Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from LSU’s 50-30 defeat by the top-ranked Bulldogs out in Atlanta.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys New OBJ Problem: OBJ Will Fly - But Not Run?
FRISCO - Up until recently, the Dallas Cowboys were not sure what Odell Beckham Jr. envisioned in regard to what exactly he will do once he lands at The Star in Frisco. The good news: He will actually land, as The OBJ World Tour now features a private jet. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Quentin Johnston vs Kansas State
TCU finds themselves in a familiar place at halftime, trailing Kansas state 14-10 at intermission. The Horned Frogs have seven come-from-behind wins this season, meaning they may have KSU right where they want them. If they are to save the perfect season, they will need more big plays from star...
Box score: Memphis 68, Ole Miss 57
NCAA men’s basketball box score for the University of Memphis Tigers game against the Ole Miss Rebels at FedExForum in Memphis.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brown and Louisiana host New Orleans
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-4) BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Jordan Brown scored 27 points in Louisiana's 104-70 victory over the Loyola-New Orleans Wolf Pack. The Privateers are 2-2 on their home court. New Orleans has a 1-4 record against opponents over...
Comments / 0