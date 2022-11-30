CINCINNATI — The Bengals are elevating punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad to the active roster for the final time this season. He will now have to be signed to the active roster for the remainder of the year if Cincinnati doesn't want to go back to Kevin Huber. The longest-tenured Bengal by games in team history will likely get released for Chrisman next week.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO