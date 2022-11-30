Read full article on original website
The One Giants Contract No One is Talking About (But Should Be)
According to Over the Cap, the New York Giants are projected to have almost $60 million in cap space next year. That number is likely to increase if they, as expected, terminate receiver Kenny Golladay's contract. Depending on when the Giants dump that horrific contract, the Giants could save an additional $6.7 million (pre-June 1) or $13.5 million (post-June 1, which is the more likely scenario).
NFL Draft Profile: Christian Braswell, Cornerback, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams one day after he cleared the NFL's concussion protocol for the second time this season.
Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Game Prediction
LAS VEGAS – Just under a year from when the Chargers' 2021 season came to an abrupt ending that prevented them from reaching the playoffs, they return to Allegiant Stadium for the first time since the devastating defeat. Much of the Chargers team has seen change from the personnel...
Bengals Elevate One Player to Active Roster Ahead of Chiefs Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are elevating punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad to the active roster for the final time this season. He will now have to be signed to the active roster for the remainder of the year if Cincinnati doesn't want to go back to Kevin Huber. The longest-tenured Bengal by games in team history will likely get released for Chrisman next week.
Shaun Bradley, Jake Elliott Explain Their Cause and Charity for Sunday’s Game
PHILADELPHIA - It was this past summer, on June 4, when the Eagles joined the Wear Orange movement to help bring awareness to gun violence and commemorate survivors and victims of it. That hit home to Eagles kicker Jake Elliott. “We’ve had initiatives through here, so I’ve been able to...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
3 Keys to Broncos Beating the Ravens & Shocking the World
Once again, Broncos Country is staring into the sun as any hope dims of achieving a mediocre record this season. The Denver Broncos' decisive loss last week to the three-win Carolina Panthers set head coach Nathaniel Hackett and his players on the path to becoming the most disappointing team in the NFL.
Cowboys to Wear ‘America’s Team’ Red Stripe Helmet Vs. Colts
The Dallas Cowboys host the new-look Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 prime time from AT&T Stadium. With some extra rest after defeating the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys look to keep their momentum vs. a Colts team led by interim coach Jeff Saturday. One note for the game:...
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders have listed two players out and five others questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. In the team’s final injury report, tight end Jesper Horsted has been ruled out after missing the entire week of practice with a concussion.
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals Host Kansas City Chiefs As Playoff Push Begins
It's officially playoff push time for all teams in the postseason hunt as the calendar has turned to December. Kansas City enters Week 13 as the AFC's top seed at 9-2. The Bengals are 7-4 and sitting in the sixth seed. They're tied with Baltimore for first place in the AFC North.
Deion Sanders Move VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys, Colorado & Jerry Jones Reveal
FRISCO - Deion Sanders changed the culture as the head coach at Jackson State, and changed the cache of HBCU football as well. Now multiple reports have him making a big move to the University of Colorado, triggering speculation about just how high "Coach Prime'' might rise. "Deion is very...
For Philadelphia, A.J. Brown ‘As Advertised’
Nick Sirianni figured he had a good idea of what he was getting when the Philadelphia Eagles traded with the Tennessee Titans to acquire A.J. Brown. It turns out that the second-year head coach was right. To a point. “As far as the play – as advertised,” Sirianni said Wednesday....
Cowboys New OBJ Problem: OBJ Will Fly - But Not Run?
FRISCO - Up until recently, the Dallas Cowboys were not sure what Odell Beckham Jr. envisioned in regard to what exactly he will do once he lands at The Star in Frisco. The good news: He will actually land, as The OBJ World Tour now features a private jet. The...
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: FB Jakob Johnson
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Moments ago, FB Jakob Johnson talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend. You can watch the interview...
Report: Deion Sanders recruiting staff and players to PAC-12 Program
Following three years at Jackson State, it appears that Deion Sanders is finally on the move to an FBS program. It's probably not a region that anyone would've expected Sanders to dive into whenever he transitioned to college coaching in 2020. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sanders is primed to...
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and DJ Reader
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase practiced on Thursday and all signs point to him playing on Sunday against the Chiefs. Chase has missed four games due to a hip injury, but he's trending in the right direction. Joe Mixon is also doing well after missing Week 12...
Saints Injury Roundup: Werner Returns to Practice, 15 Players Listed on Thursday’s Report
The Saints had 15 players listed on their first injury report of Week 13, as they continue preparations for a 'do-or-die' Monday night meeting with the Bucs. Here's how things shaped up for New Orleans from Thursday. DID NOT PRACTICE: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley...
Steelers Take Step Backward on Second Injury Report of Falcons Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw negative movement on their second injury report of Week 13, with a number of players taking steps backward on their rehab. Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) all missed practice with injuries.
Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders Sets Coaching Decision Date
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL. Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.
