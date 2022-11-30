ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock Man Admits To Failing To Report Nearly $1M In Income

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
A Connecticut man has admitted he failed to report more than $900,000 in income on his personal federal tax returns. Photo Credit: Pixabay/stevepb

A business owner from Connecticut has admitted he failed to report more than $900,000 in income on his personal federal tax returns.

Windham County resident Mariusz Kalinowski, age 47, of Woodstock, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to one count of filing a false tax return, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Kalinowski is the owner and operator of Kalinowski General Construction, Inc., which is based in the Worcester County town of Webster, Massachusetts, and provides construction services in Connecticut and Massachusetts, the DA's Office said.

Investigators found that he failed to report a total of $927,828 in income from his business for the 2010 through 2013 tax years, Avery reported.

He failed to pay about $174,746 in taxes on that income, according to the DA's Office.

Avery said Kalinowski agreed to pay the funds owed to the IRS plus penalties and interest.

His sentencing was set for Wednesday, Feb. 22, the DA's Office said.

The IRS - Criminal Investigation Division investigated the case.

