13 WHAM
Cartons for Christmas returns to help families in need
Spencerport, N.Y. — Volunteers in Spencerport making a difference for families that are struggling this holiday season. Every year a group of local churches host 'Cartons for Christmas'- where hundreds of community members come together to collect food and gift donations. On Saturday, the group delivered cartons full of...
13 WHAM
Annual 'Lights On For Life' Motorcade Event honors DWI victims and their families
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County’s STOP-DWI Program, Rochester Against Imported Driving, and family members of DWI victims held their annual ‘Lights On For Life’ motorcade on Saturday. The event honored DWI victims and their families while also teaching people about the dangers and consequences of drugged...
13 WHAM
Genesee Brew House lights Keg Tree after two-year hiatus
Rochester, N.Y. — A holiday tradition returned to the Genesee Brew House on Friday. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Brew House was able to host its Keg Tree Lighting event. More than 500 empty kegs, stacked nearly three stories high, covered with more than 30,000...
13 WHAM
Roc Holiday Village kicks off its fourth year
Rochester, N.Y. — Roc Holiday Village kicks off its fourth year Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at MLK Park. It will run for 16 days, going through December 23 with free ice skating, visits with Santa, shopping, food, live music, and much more. "The Village is for everyone, this...
13 WHAM
Local band benefits Pirate Toy Fund
Rochester, N.Y. — The Pirate Toy Fund works with more than 96 local partners to make sure children in need can feel the power of a new toy. One local band is combining the power of a toy, with the power of rock. Music has the power to move...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A helping hand
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Home Depot, and their volunteers who donated their time and talent on Thursday to help Rochester East House renovate a lodge. The lodge is for people who are facing mental health challenges, or recovering from substance abuse. A $40,000 grant from...
13 WHAM
Roc Holiday Village opening late Saturday due to high winds
Rochester, N.Y. — Due to a high wind warning Roc Holiday Village will open at 4:00 p.m. Saturday. "Safety is always our primary concern and we appreciate everyone's understanding," said Roc Holiday Village in a press release. Cozy Winter Igloo and Igloo Inn reservations prior to 4:00 p.m. will...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Honoring a life
Dansville, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Marian Kennell. We honored Marian once before on her 90th birthday-and this week- Dansville Rotarians honored Marian with the presentation of a Paul Harris fellow. "Absolutely stunned- but very very grateful to the people who would think of me in this...
13 WHAM
Nearly two decades later, gift from Pirate Toy Fund serves as reminder for local woman
Webster Thomas High School graduate Erin Mongeon celebrated her 23rd birthday in June — but 19 years ago, it wasn't clear if she would make it there. "I was in the hospital for a whole week, and I guess at one point I was in an oxygen tent," Mongeon said. "So yeah, it was pretty bad."
13 WHAM
'Good Night Lights' brings holiday cheer to patients at Golisano Children's Hospital
First responders stopped traffic outside Golisano Children's Hospital on Wednesday night to say "good night" and spread holiday cheer to patients and staff. Police officers and firefighters flashed their lights and waved at the kids, who watched from the hospital windows, for the first Good Night Lights of the holiday season.
13 WHAM
First responders dine with Beechwood residents at East High School
Rochester, N.Y. — The 30th annual First Responders Community Unity Dinner was held at East High School on Thursday. It's a time for members of the Beechwood neighborhood to sit down and talk with the police officers, firefighters, and more who keep the streets safe. "There's nothing that can...
13 WHAM
RCSD school-choice lottery to be held online, opening Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District's school-choice lottery, which opens Monday, will be held completely online this year. The lottery is for students entering kindergarten, seventh and ninth grade in the fall. Parents registering for elementary schools can only apply for a school within their zone and/or...
13 WHAM
Gates police looking for missing woman
Gates, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing woman last seen Nov. 20 in Gates. Kimberly Bonham, 55, is 5-foot-7 and weighs 180 pounds. Police said there are concerns about her safety and well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Gates Police Department at...
13 WHAM
Police searching for missing teen in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Irondequoit. Alexandra Cruz was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and khaki pants. Cruz is 5-foot-4 and weighs 125 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Irondequoit Police Department.
13 WHAM
Some Sunshine Sunday
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weekend started off very windy in WNY as a cold front crossed the area. The peak wind gust for Rochester was 53 mph. In total, around 30 reports of wind related damage we're noted from the gusty west wind. You're probably going to be relieved...
13 WHAM
Family in shock after woman dies following workplace assault at Rochester group home
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are trying to figure out whether the death of an employee at DePaul Addiction Services' Edgerton Square on Dewey Avenue is linked to a fight at the facility just hours earlier. Brittni Iverson, 33, a recent college graduate, reported to work Tuesday not knowing the...
13 WHAM
Advocates call for more to be done to prevent homelessness in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The city's clearing of a homeless encampment on Loomis Street earlier this week prompted a protest Thursday at City Hall. The city said the encampment was a danger to the neighborhood and those there. The city said it did help those living at the encampment find...
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Rochester's northwest side
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Pierpont Street. Investigators say the man was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. No suspects are...
13 WHAM
Police investigating suspicious death at facility on Dewey Avenue
UPDATE: The employee who died has been identified as Brittni Iverson, 33. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a woman's death that's been deemed suspicious at a group home on Dewey Avenue. Officers responded to Edgerton Square, a facility run by DePaul Addiction Services, just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday...
13 WHAM
12-year-old murder victim laid to rest
Rochester, N.Y. — Born on Christmas, loved ones believe Juan Lopez was the gift that day in 2009. His life ended just a few weeks shy of his 13th birthday. Juan will never know what it's like to be a teenager. BACKGROUND: 'I just wish he had one more...
