Victor, NY

13 WHAM

Cartons for Christmas returns to help families in need

Spencerport, N.Y. — Volunteers in Spencerport making a difference for families that are struggling this holiday season. Every year a group of local churches host 'Cartons for Christmas'- where hundreds of community members come together to collect food and gift donations. On Saturday, the group delivered cartons full of...
SPENCERPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Genesee Brew House lights Keg Tree after two-year hiatus

Rochester, N.Y. — A holiday tradition returned to the Genesee Brew House on Friday. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Brew House was able to host its Keg Tree Lighting event. More than 500 empty kegs, stacked nearly three stories high, covered with more than 30,000...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Roc Holiday Village kicks off its fourth year

Rochester, N.Y. — Roc Holiday Village kicks off its fourth year Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at MLK Park. It will run for 16 days, going through December 23 with free ice skating, visits with Santa, shopping, food, live music, and much more. "The Village is for everyone, this...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local band benefits Pirate Toy Fund

Rochester, N.Y. — The Pirate Toy Fund works with more than 96 local partners to make sure children in need can feel the power of a new toy. One local band is combining the power of a toy, with the power of rock. Music has the power to move...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A helping hand

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Home Depot, and their volunteers who donated their time and talent on Thursday to help Rochester East House renovate a lodge. The lodge is for people who are facing mental health challenges, or recovering from substance abuse. A $40,000 grant from...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Roc Holiday Village opening late Saturday due to high winds

Rochester, N.Y. — Due to a high wind warning Roc Holiday Village will open at 4:00 p.m. Saturday. "Safety is always our primary concern and we appreciate everyone's understanding," said Roc Holiday Village in a press release. Cozy Winter Igloo and Igloo Inn reservations prior to 4:00 p.m. will...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Honoring a life

Dansville, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Marian Kennell. We honored Marian once before on her 90th birthday-and this week- Dansville Rotarians honored Marian with the presentation of a Paul Harris fellow. "Absolutely stunned- but very very grateful to the people who would think of me in this...
DANSVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

First responders dine with Beechwood residents at East High School

Rochester, N.Y. — The 30th annual First Responders Community Unity Dinner was held at East High School on Thursday. It's a time for members of the Beechwood neighborhood to sit down and talk with the police officers, firefighters, and more who keep the streets safe. "There's nothing that can...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RCSD school-choice lottery to be held online, opening Monday

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District's school-choice lottery, which opens Monday, will be held completely online this year. The lottery is for students entering kindergarten, seventh and ninth grade in the fall. Parents registering for elementary schools can only apply for a school within their zone and/or...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Gates police looking for missing woman

Gates, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing woman last seen Nov. 20 in Gates. Kimberly Bonham, 55, is 5-foot-7 and weighs 180 pounds. Police said there are concerns about her safety and well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Gates Police Department at...
GATES, NY
13 WHAM

Police searching for missing teen in Irondequoit

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Irondequoit. Alexandra Cruz was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and khaki pants. Cruz is 5-foot-4 and weighs 125 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Irondequoit Police Department.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Some Sunshine Sunday

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weekend started off very windy in WNY as a cold front crossed the area. The peak wind gust for Rochester was 53 mph. In total, around 30 reports of wind related damage we're noted from the gusty west wind. You're probably going to be relieved...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Rochester's northwest side

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Pierpont Street. Investigators say the man was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. No suspects are...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating suspicious death at facility on Dewey Avenue

UPDATE: The employee who died has been identified as Brittni Iverson, 33. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a woman's death that's been deemed suspicious at a group home on Dewey Avenue. Officers responded to Edgerton Square, a facility run by DePaul Addiction Services, just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

12-year-old murder victim laid to rest

Rochester, N.Y. — Born on Christmas, loved ones believe Juan Lopez was the gift that day in 2009. His life ended just a few weeks shy of his 13th birthday. Juan will never know what it's like to be a teenager. BACKGROUND: 'I just wish he had one more...
ROCHESTER, NY

