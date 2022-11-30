ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needle Was Weapon Of Choice For Philadelphia Wawa Robber — And It Worked

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Philadelphia police say a man robbed a Port Richmond Wawa by threatening employees with a small needle. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia police are on the search for a man they say held up a Port Richmond Wawa using only a hypodermic needle.

Authorities say the suspect walked into the convenience store at 3230 Richmond Street a little before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 and approached an employee behind the counter.

Brandishing a small needle, the suspect demanded money from the cash register before fleeing the scene on foot, detectives said.

It's not known how much money he got away with, and no workers were harmed during the robbery, police added.

To identify the suspect or to leave an anonymous tip, call or text 215-686-8477.

Now wait!Isn’t it the City that’s giving out needles??

