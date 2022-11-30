ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Get Your 2022 Spotify Wrapped

Wondering how to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2022? We've got you covered. In the words of Mariah Carey, queen of the holiday season: "It's time!" This year's Spotify Wrapped season has officially begun. After months of teasing the popular feature, Spotify dropped the official hashtag (#SpotifyWrapped) on Twitter, signaling that Wrapped is finally on its way.
How to See Apple Music’s Version of Spotify Wrapped – 2022 Replay

Earlier this week, Spotify began teasing their #SpotifyWrapped service, a year-end feature that Spotify users love to use and share with their followers. But does Apple Music have a "Wrapped" feature?. The short answer is no. However, Apple Music has something similar to Spotify Wrapped called Apple Music Replay which...
Justice Department Investigating Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Tour Tickets Outrage: REPORT

The United States Justice Department is officially launching an investigation into the company that owns Ticketmaster, according to reports. The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny of the company's business practices following the Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos earlier this week, which resulted in the cancellation of the general public on-sale for tickets.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT

After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report

Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring. Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone...
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

