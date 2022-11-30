Read full article on original website
How to Get Your 2022 Spotify Wrapped
Wondering how to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2022? We've got you covered. In the words of Mariah Carey, queen of the holiday season: "It's time!" This year's Spotify Wrapped season has officially begun. After months of teasing the popular feature, Spotify dropped the official hashtag (#SpotifyWrapped) on Twitter, signaling that Wrapped is finally on its way.
How to See Apple Music’s Version of Spotify Wrapped – 2022 Replay
Earlier this week, Spotify began teasing their #SpotifyWrapped service, a year-end feature that Spotify users love to use and share with their followers. But does Apple Music have a "Wrapped" feature?. The short answer is no. However, Apple Music has something similar to Spotify Wrapped called Apple Music Replay which...
Video Resurfaces of Grammy CEO Explaining How Artists Win Grammys
While hip-hop artists and fans debate over who should have been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards, a video has resurfaced starring Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. explaining how artists win Grammys. The video is from entertainment journalist and Twitter user @OleleSalvador who filmed Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of...
Swae Lee Reveals He and Post Malone Have a Project Together
Swae Lee has revealed that he and Post Malone have made enough songs together for a joint project. In an exclusive interview with XXL that was released this afternoon (Nov. 23), Swae Lee let it slide that he and Post Malone have an entire project they could drop at any moment, if they wanted to.
Justice Department Investigating Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Tour Tickets Outrage: REPORT
The United States Justice Department is officially launching an investigation into the company that owns Ticketmaster, according to reports. The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny of the company's business practices following the Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos earlier this week, which resulted in the cancellation of the general public on-sale for tickets.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report
Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring. Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone...
Cardi B Responds to Criticism From Fans for Not Dropping Her New Album or Going on Tour
It's been four years since Cardi B has dropped a new project, and fans are wondering what's taking so long. Recently, the Bronx rapper responded to criticism from fans for not dropping her new album or embarking on a tour. On Friday (Nov. 25), a fan retweeted a video from...
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
