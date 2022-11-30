Read full article on original website
Hi from KS
6d ago
They still haven't found her. Which means he is maintaining his innocence. I wonder what they have on him besides being her ex. I know they can't put out details like that yet, I'm just curious.
Reply(3)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Omaha teen convicted of manslaughter in best friend's death
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager has been convicted in the shooting that killed his best friend. Court records show Blake Miller, 18, changed his plea to no contest and was then convicted of felony manslaughter. Tanner Farrell, 18, died after the shooting in Miller's home near 168th and...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly attempts to rob Omaha hotel, unsuccessful
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man reportedly tried to rob a hotel in Omaha on Monday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 3330 N 104th Ave., at 10:05 p.m. on Monday for a report of an attempted robbery. Officers said they talked to the hotel...
Search continues for man in Nebraska woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
Authorities Start Digging For Remains At Site Of Suspected Iowa Killings
The plan was to dig at the site of a well and along mushroom trails where bodies might be buried.
Red Oak Police arrest an Omaha, Nebraska Man for Fugitive from Justice
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 44-year-old Juan Avalos Jr. of Red Oak on a warrant out of Omaha, Nebraska, for fraudulent checks. Officers arrested Avalos Jr. on Sunday in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail, awaiting extradition to Nebraska on a fugitive charge from justice.
Officials release new information after two found dead in Douglas County shootings
The Douglas County Sheriff's office is investigating after deputies find two bodies in a house southeast of Lawrence.
KETV.com
4 men accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old girl receive no bond in Douglas County court
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The four men accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl were in court for the first time Monday. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said officials haven't been able to find a connection between them and the victim — 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Kash Davis,...
International Business Times
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
WIBW
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities identified the victims in a Monday shooting south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says they found David Koch, 55, and his daughter Hayden Koch, 13, dead from gunshot wounds. They say initial evidence indicates both were killed by gunshots, with David’s appearing to be self-inflicted.
Lawrence shooting investigation leads to 2 bodies
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported that it happened in the 700 block of E. 1550 Road, southeast of Lawrence, around 7 a.m.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested on Nebraska warrant
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was arrested Sunday on an out-of-state warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Juan Avalos Jr. around 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue. Avalos was arrested on a warrant out of Omaha for a fraudulent check.
lawrencekstimes.com
2 dead in reported shooting southeast of Lawrence
A father and daughter are dead in an apparent murder-suicide southeast of Lawrence Monday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for DGSO, said via email that deputies were dispatched around 7 a.m. Monday to investigate a shooting reported in the 700 block of East 1550 Road. They discovered the two deceased people inside the residence. He said that for public in the area, there was no additional threat associated with the incident.
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman threatened with gun, robbed after answering knock at door
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are searching for a man after a woman was robbed at gunpoint on her doorstep Saturday evening. Police were called to a home on the corner of Southwest 8th Street and Darren Avenue just before 8 p.m. A 45-year-old woman told officers a...
KMBC.com
Four 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old charged for Johnson County shooting death
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a man in Johnson County. Police say Jarod Rogers, 25, was found critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside a Shawnee, Kansas, business. He died several days later from his wounds. Four 17-year-olds and...
Family mourns loss following deadly downtown Topeka crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is mourning the loss of a family member following a deadly crash on Sunday that claimed two lives. One of the victims of the crash was identified by family members as 18-year-old Eric Gonzalez on Monday. Born and raised in Topeka, he attended Highland Park High School and was […]
KCMO attempted porch pirate leaves empty-handed after neighbor intervenes
Roger Leib and Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging the public to protect packages this holiday season after a close call with an attempted porch pirate.
klkntv.com
Stolen car found submerged in Holmes Lake, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stolen vehicle was found underwater at Holmes Lake on Sunday, Lincoln Police say. Just before 12:30 p.m., officers were sent to the north shore of Holmes Lake after someone reported seeing a Ford Explorer submerged near the dam. Crews pulled the vehicle out of...
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
People
362K+
Followers
61K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 7