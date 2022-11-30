A father and daughter are dead in an apparent murder-suicide southeast of Lawrence Monday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for DGSO, said via email that deputies were dispatched around 7 a.m. Monday to investigate a shooting reported in the 700 block of East 1550 Road. They discovered the two deceased people inside the residence. He said that for public in the area, there was no additional threat associated with the incident.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO