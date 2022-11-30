ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hi from KS
6d ago

They still haven't found her. Which means he is maintaining his innocence. I wonder what they have on him besides being her ex. I know they can't put out details like that yet, I'm just curious.

KETV.com

Omaha teen convicted of manslaughter in best friend's death

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager has been convicted in the shooting that killed his best friend. Court records show Blake Miller, 18, changed his plea to no contest and was then convicted of felony manslaughter. Tanner Farrell, 18, died after the shooting in Miller's home near 168th and...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly attempts to rob Omaha hotel, unsuccessful

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man reportedly tried to rob a hotel in Omaha on Monday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 3330 N 104th Ave., at 10:05 p.m. on Monday for a report of an attempted robbery. Officers said they talked to the hotel...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Search continues for man in Nebraska woman's disappearance

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities identified the victims in a Monday shooting south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says they found David Koch, 55, and his daughter Hayden Koch, 13, dead from gunshot wounds. They say initial evidence indicates both were killed by gunshots, with David’s appearing to be self-inflicted.
LAWRENCE, KS
kmaland.com

Red Oak man arrested on Nebraska warrant

(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was arrested Sunday on an out-of-state warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Juan Avalos Jr. around 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue. Avalos was arrested on a warrant out of Omaha for a fraudulent check.
RED OAK, IA
lawrencekstimes.com

2 dead in reported shooting southeast of Lawrence

A father and daughter are dead in an apparent murder-suicide southeast of Lawrence Monday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. George Diepenbrock, spokesperson for DGSO, said via email that deputies were dispatched around 7 a.m. Monday to investigate a shooting reported in the 700 block of East 1550 Road. They discovered the two deceased people inside the residence. He said that for public in the area, there was no additional threat associated with the incident.
LAWRENCE, KS
North Platte Post

Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake

NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
STRASBURG, VA
KSNT News

Family mourns loss following deadly downtown Topeka crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is mourning the loss of a family member following a deadly crash on Sunday that claimed two lives. One of the victims of the crash was identified by family members as 18-year-old Eric Gonzalez on Monday. Born and raised in Topeka, he attended Highland Park High School and was […]
TOPEKA, KS
klkntv.com

Stolen car found submerged in Holmes Lake, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stolen vehicle was found underwater at Holmes Lake on Sunday, Lincoln Police say. Just before 12:30 p.m., officers were sent to the north shore of Holmes Lake after someone reported seeing a Ford Explorer submerged near the dam. Crews pulled the vehicle out of...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests

SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
