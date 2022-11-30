ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss

Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
FLINT, MI
Walli Family Makes Statement After Iconic Burton Walli’s Demolished

Walli's Restaurant in Burton, Michigan has been a landmark location since 1972. The Walli family sold the business roughly eight years ago, along with the popular Walli name. Fast forward to 2022, the now iconic building has been demolished and a member of the Walli family took to social media recently to set the record straight about the family's involvement with the restaurant after the sale. The message was shared via a second party on the Burton City Chat Facebook page,
BURTON, MI
Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows

People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
MIDLAND, MI
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?

It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint

A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
FLINT, MI
Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause

Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
FLINT, MI
