Jack White, Kygo headlining inaugural Aspen music festival

ASPEN, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A first-of-its-kind music festival, with performances from the former frontman of the White Stripes, will be held in Aspen later this winter. Tickets go on presale Thursday.

An announcement on Wednesday revealed that the inaugural two-day Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen will take place on Feb. 24 and 25 at Rio Grande Park.

“We are super proud to launch our first winter edition of Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen and build something that has never been done during the peak winter season in the middle of downtown Aspen. Palm Tree Crew is making history here in Aspen and we are stoked to finally see this event come to life,” co-founder of Palm Tree Crew Myles Shear said.

This celebration of music in Colorado’s ski country is the first from the Palm Tree Crew to take place in a wintry setting. Previous events have been held in Croatia, Cabo San Lucas and the Hamptons, so this ski country-based festival is sure to be unique in comparison.

Here are the acts scheduled to take to the stage in February:

Friday, Feb. 24 lineup

Jack White

Gryffin

Cannons

Saturday, Feb. 25 lineup

Kygo

King Princess

Forester (Live)

“I can’t wait to bring Palm Tree Festival to Aspen this winter. I’ve played at Belly Up and the X Games before but this one is going to be very special,” co-founder of the Palm Tree Crew and co-headliner for the festival, Kygo said.

Two-Day General Admission and 2-Day VIP presale tickets will be up for grabs on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m., but you must sign up for the presale code ahead of time.

The public sale will kick off one day later on Friday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and will also be accessible through the music festival’s website.

