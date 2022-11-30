ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Jack White, Kygo headlining inaugural Aspen music festival

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRufT_0jSgX1g300

ASPEN, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A first-of-its-kind music festival, with performances from the former frontman of the White Stripes, will be held in Aspen later this winter. Tickets go on presale Thursday.

An announcement on Wednesday revealed that the inaugural two-day Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen will take place on Feb. 24 and 25 at Rio Grande Park.

“We are super proud to launch our first winter edition of Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen and build something that has never been done during the peak winter season in the middle of downtown Aspen. Palm Tree Crew is making history here in Aspen and we are stoked to finally see this event come to life,” co-founder of Palm Tree Crew Myles Shear said.

7 Colorado bands with strong listenership on Spotify

This celebration of music in Colorado’s ski country is the first from the Palm Tree Crew to take place in a wintry setting. Previous events have been held in Croatia, Cabo San Lucas and the Hamptons, so this ski country-based festival is sure to be unique in comparison.

Here are the acts scheduled to take to the stage in February:

Friday, Feb. 24 lineup

  • Jack White
  • Gryffin
  • Cannons

Saturday, Feb. 25 lineup

  • Kygo
  • King Princess
  • Forester (Live)

“I can’t wait to bring Palm Tree Festival to Aspen this winter. I’ve played at Belly Up and the X Games before but this one is going to be very special,” co-founder of the Palm Tree Crew and co-headliner for the festival, Kygo said.

Two-Day General Admission and 2-Day VIP presale tickets will be up for grabs on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m., but you must sign up for the presale code ahead of time.

The public sale will kick off one day later on Friday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and will also be accessible through the music festival’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aspen Daily News

Maple: The freaks of Aspen

Recently, I was running up Hunter Creek Trail when I was startled by a voice unexpectedly coming from behind me. I hopped to the side of the trail and, to my surprise, watched a woman with graying-white hair blow past me as I panted, legs burning and brow dripping. It was a stark reminder of how truly unique this little town is. Certainly, I’m not an Olympic endurance athlete, but the former descriptor applies to me — and still, nearly every day, I am reminded at how freakish this town truly is. Just days later, a 40-year-old friend whom I didn’t consider a biker zipped past me like I was standing still on Smuggler Road. If it wasn’t for that one app telling me I’ve been getting faster, I’d have assumed I lost it. What is in the water in these parts?
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Klaus Obermeyer celebrates special birthday

Klaus Obermeyer was looking forward to his 103rd birthday on Friday for a long, long time. The Aspen icon and his family hosted a spectacular celebration when he reached the century mark in 2019, but Klaus has been saying for years that his 103rd would be especially memorable. It marks his 100th year on skis.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Nonprofit to purchase trailer park for pilot project

A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group this week went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado

Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70

Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County man, 20, sentenced to 6 years

Eduardo Espain-Mendoza, 20, has had numerous run-ins with the law since 2012, but on Tuesday he faced his first sentencing as an adult for several charges he accrued in 2022. District Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez sentenced Espain-Mendoza to six years in the department of corrections. On March 13, Espain-Mendoza was charged...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy