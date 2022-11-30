Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: Cook keys Cougars’ win over South Iredell
Alexander Central 57, South Iredell 35: TROUTMAN—Avery Cook pumped in a game-high 28 points and Alexander Central shot 56% from the field in Friday’s 57-35 nonconference win over South Iredell. Cook was 11 of 16 shooting. The Cougars (2-1) built a 31-16 halftime lead on their way to...
lincolntimesnews.com
Mustangs stampede past unbeaten Kings Mountain-----Football Roundup
KINGS MOUNTAIN—As the East Lincoln players gathered in the end zone for the traditional run onto the field prior to Friday’s clash with Kings Mountain in the fourth round of the state 3A playoffs, the cheerleaders held up a banner that read, “Get ready for a stampede!”
Appalachian State first to offer East Lincoln soph. Christopher Daley II
Appalachian State became the first football program to extend a verbal scholarship offer to East Lincoln's standout sophomore running back Christopher Daley II. Last night, Daley II helped his Mustangs reach the 3A state championship game by scoring a touchdown in their 14-7 regional final victory over South Point. Heading into that game, Daley II already garnered 1,558 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.
WCNC
East Lincoln advances to championship game, Weddington's season ends
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — East Lincoln advanced to the 3A state championship game with a 14-7 win over South Point on Friday night in the West Regional Final. Ben Cutter scored what would end up being the decisive touchdown, then sealed the victory with an interception for the Mustangs, who will play top-seeded Northern Nash for the 3A championship.
Draughn's Chris Powell voted SBLive North Carolina Coach of the Week
Congratulations to Draughn head coach Chris Powell, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Coach of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans. Powell eclipsed 4,000 votes and received 78.27% of our state-wide vote as his team (13-1) continued to make history by becoming the first ...
Mason, Mount Airy run past Draughn 35-6 to reach 1A title game
Mount Airy, N.C. — No. 4 Mount Airy dominated in the running game with Tyler Mason and played lights out defense on Friday to win 35-6 at home over No. 6 Draughn, punching its ticket to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A football championship game. Mason, who entered...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Appalachian State making some staff changes
Sources tell FootballScoop that Shawn Clark is making some additional staff changes following a 6-6 season. The contracts of defensive line coach Robert Nunn and head strength coach Brad Bielaniec are not being renewed, sources tell us. Nunn joined the staff heading into the 2020 season after nearly a two-decade...
WBTV
Speedway Motorsports announces O. Bruton Smith and year-end achievement awards
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - In recognition of outstanding service and performance on behalf of Speedway Motorsports and its world-class entertainment facilities, company officials recognized the 2022 Speedway Motorsports recipients of the O. Bruton Smith Award, Promoter of the Year and Speedway of the Year. Officials also presented the inaugural Acceleration Award at the event, which was held at The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville, where the NASCAR industry is celebrating Champions’ Week.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
Community split on new development coming to Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Gaston County woman wins $3 million on scratch-off
RALEIGH – Cathy Stroupe of Bessemer City took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Stroupe bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she...
Mooresville brothers re-name seafood restaurant after late nephew, son
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Harris Brothers opened their seafood market, Harris Brother's Seafood, back in June 2021 at the Mooresville Farmer's Market. Aviston Harris, the youngest of the three brothers, said the idea to open a seafood market was an idea the brothers have had for about ten years. During the pandemic, at a time when a lot of restaurants were forced to shut down, the three started their business adventure.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 57 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $324,900
Welcome home to this charming 3-bedroom home that includes a loft/bonus area, 2.5 baths and has a bright open floor plan. This home is located in a small, private neighborhood on a corner lot. Upon entry you are greeted by the generous size great room the flows into the kitchen. The kitchen boosts a large center island, all stainless-steel appliances including refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher, built in microwave and walk-in pantry. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level of the home. The second floor features a spacious primary bedroom with an en suite primary bath that includes separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and a generous walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms along with a loft/bonus room area that has lots of potential uses. Private laundry room with washer and dryer are included. Large, level backyard with partial privacy fence. Home has been freshly painted and shows like a brand-new home. Located 5 minutes from downtown Mooresville.
luxury-houses.net
This $6M Waterfront Gated Estate in Charlotte, NC Features Light Filled Open Spaces, Wood/stone and Custom Details Throughout
The Estate in Charlotte is a luxurious home architecturally designed and crafted by Arcadia Custom Homes now available for sale. This home located at 9235 Sweetleaf Pl, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 17,135 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bowen (704-572-6070) – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in November 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
carolinajournal.com
The NIMBYs come for North Carolina
For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Comments / 0