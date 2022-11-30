Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investors Looked Beyond Hotter-Than-Anticipated Job Report
Treasury yields pulled back from an earlier pop on Friday as investors looked beyond stronger-than-expected labor data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back by about 3 basis points to 3.488%. At its highest level, the yield was 3.638%. The 2-year Treasury yield gained just over 2 basis points...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Fall on Hotter-Than-Anticipated November Jobs Report
Stocks slid Friday as investors digested stronger-than-expected labor data, which worried investors looking for signals that the Federal Reserve can soon begin slowing interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 102 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 lost 0.56%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.79%. The S&P 500...
Comments / 0