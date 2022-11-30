ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Things to do in Dayton and the Miami Valley Dec. 1-4

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYXU0_0jSgWpg500

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – The first weekend of December is here and the temperatures may be cool, but there’s still activities to enjoy around the area.

2 NEWS has you covered on a list of things to do around the area this weekend, Dec. 1-4.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75th anniversary with return to big screen

Thursday, Dec. 1

  • White Christmas – 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Start off December with a meal and a show to get ready for Christmas! Learn more .
  • Retirement Savings Workshop – 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Wilmington-Stroop Branch of Dayton Metro Library, 3980 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. Prepare for retirement by learning about your finances and investments. Learn more .
  • A Carillon Christmas – 5 p.m. Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Take a stroll to start your December off by getting ready for Christmas! Learn more .
  • Brian Regan – 7:30 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Get ready to laugh with a stand up comedian performs. Learn more .
  • PechaKucha Vol. 47 – 7:30 p.m. Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. If you are looking for a networking event or idea-sharing party, this is your event. Learn more .
  • Hank Ruff Live – 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Timothy’s Bar, 1818 Brown St., Dayton. Put on your cowboy hats for a country music artist. Learn more .
Calling all decorators: Miami Twp. holding annual holiday home contest

Friday, Dec. 2

  • SICSA Annual Holiday Bazaar – 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton. Purchase from a variety of pet items, such as beds, blankets and toys. Learn more .
  • Gingerbread House Decorating Contest – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. West Carrollton Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton. Spend the evening decorating your own gingerbread house. Learn more .
  • Pet Nights at Woodland Lights – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Bring the whole family, yes, that means Fido too, for giveaways, raffles and to enjoy the start to the Christmas season. Learn more .
  • Handcrafted Night Market – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. On Spot Techs Building, 4732 S. Dixie Drive, Moraine. Get ready to do your Christmas shopping with some local vendors. Learn more .
  • First Friday at the DSA – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St., Dayton. Browse and artwork of local artists while enjoying light refreshments. Learn more .
  • Visit Santa Claus – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. See the jolly good man in the red suit and make a craft! Learn more .
  • Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience – 7 p.m. JD Legends, 65 Millard Drive, Franklin. Enjoy a performance and music by a band that will play hits from the late king of pop. Learn more.
  • Nathan Orton – 8 p.m. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton. Enjoy a night of comedy from an up-and-coming comedian. Learn more .
How Five Rivers MetroPark keeps their ice rink frozen

Saturday, Dec. 3

  • Emmanuel Lutheran Church Holiday Bazaar – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. Shop 30 vendors with gift baskets and a bake sale. Learn more .
  • SICSA Annual Holiday Bazaar – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton. Purchase from a variety of pet items, such as beds, blankets and toys. Plus, get a picture with Santa Claus. Learn more .
  • Pizza with Santa – 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Uno Pizzeria & Grill, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Make a reservation and eat pizza with Santa Claus. Learn more .
  • A Rosewood Holiday Arts Festival 2022 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering. An event with something for everyone, including a soup bowl fundraiser, activities, artists and more. Learn more .
  • Grand Holiday Tour of Homes – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oregon District, Fifth Street, Dayton. Take a tour of six homes. Learn more .
  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra – 3 p.m. Wright State University, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Enjoy the lights and music of a yearly performance to start Christmas. Learn more .
  • The Nutcracker 2022 – 3 p.m. Bellbrook High School, 3737 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook. Watch a performance of a Christmas classic. Learn more .
  • Holiday Festival – 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. West Carrollton Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton. Enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride with a performance by the West Carrollton High School choir, a tree lighting and much more. Learn more .
  • Beth Stelling – 7:30 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Watch a Dayton-native comedian perform live in her hometown. Learn more .
Santa’s Sleigh Has Transformed into RTA’s Holiday Bus

Sunday, Dec. 4

  • The Nutcracker 2022 – 3 p.m. Bellbrook High School, 3737 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook. Watch a performance of a Christmas classic.
  • DPYO Winter Concert – 3 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Watch a performance by the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra as they celebrate their 85th season. Learn more .
  • Sweet Sounds of the Holidays – 7:30 p.m. Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering. Enjoy a holiday concert and sing along to favorites. Learn more .
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Trotwood hosts Holiday on Main Street celebration

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun, festive event on Saturday evening, Holiday on Main Street might be what you’re looking for. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., Holiday on Main Street will be held at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, a release says. If you plan […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Where to recycle broken lights in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s time to decorate for Christmas and put up the lights, but what do you do with the strands that no longer work? Five Rivers Metro Parks is coordinating with Cohen Recycling to provide locations residents can drop off unwanted strands of Christmas lights for recycling. “The partnership we have with […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures

After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

District Market opens today in Dayton: Meet 5 vendors

District Market, a new place to grab a bite to eat or purchase other food-related items, opens today at noon on Wayne Avenue. The marketplace, located in Dayton’s Oregon District, is a platform for small businesses to sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. The market will be similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley

Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Evans Bakery closing: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories

Earlier this week, Dayton.com announced Evans Bakery will close this month. As readers plan their last trips to the bakery, we asked them to share their favorite memories. From cakes made for special occasions to enjoying doughnuts, Evans Bakery has left a mark on the Old North Dayton neighborhood. 💌...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New pet supply store in downtown Dayton holds grand opening today

A new pet supply store with pet food delivery, a self-serve dog bathing station and more is holding a grand opening celebration today in downtown Dayton. Norman’s Pet Supply Co is located at 225 N. Main Street next to Flying Pizza in a space that formerly housed Strings Attached, a knitting supply store.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Nominations open to recognize top Piqua volunteers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you know of a volunteer that deserves some recognition in the Piqua community, now is your chance to nominate them. The Piqua Community Foundation is accepting nominations for two community service awards until Monday, Jan. 23, according to a release. One male nominee will be awarded with the Scott J. […]
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Dayton CBC holding daily drawings for blood donors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking to donate blood to give back to the community for the winter season, you could win yourself a prize. The Dayton Community Blood Center is holding their 12 Days of Giving Blood Drive from Monday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 17, according to a release. Everyone that […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy