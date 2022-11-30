Things to do in Dayton and the Miami Valley Dec. 1-4

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – The first weekend of December is here and the temperatures may be cool, but there’s still activities to enjoy around the area.

2 NEWS has you covered on a list of things to do around the area this weekend, Dec. 1-4.

Thursday, Dec. 1

White Christmas – 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Start off December with a meal and a show to get ready for Christmas! Learn more .

Retirement Savings Workshop – 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Wilmington-Stroop Branch of Dayton Metro Library, 3980 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. Prepare for retirement by learning about your finances and investments. Learn more .

A Carillon Christmas – 5 p.m. Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. Take a stroll to start your December off by getting ready for Christmas! Learn more .

Brian Regan – 7:30 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Get ready to laugh with a stand up comedian performs. Learn more .

PechaKucha Vol. 47 – 7:30 p.m. Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. If you are looking for a networking event or idea-sharing party, this is your event. Learn more .

Hank Ruff Live – 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Timothy’s Bar, 1818 Brown St., Dayton. Put on your cowboy hats for a country music artist. Learn more .

Friday, Dec. 2

SICSA Annual Holiday Bazaar – 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton. Purchase from a variety of pet items, such as beds, blankets and toys. Learn more .

Gingerbread House Decorating Contest – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. West Carrollton Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton. Spend the evening decorating your own gingerbread house. Learn more .

Pet Nights at Woodland Lights – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Bring the whole family, yes, that means Fido too, for giveaways, raffles and to enjoy the start to the Christmas season. Learn more .

Handcrafted Night Market – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. On Spot Techs Building, 4732 S. Dixie Drive, Moraine. Get ready to do your Christmas shopping with some local vendors. Learn more .

First Friday at the DSA – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St., Dayton. Browse and artwork of local artists while enjoying light refreshments. Learn more .

Visit Santa Claus – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. See the jolly good man in the red suit and make a craft! Learn more .

Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience – 7 p.m. JD Legends, 65 Millard Drive, Franklin. Enjoy a performance and music by a band that will play hits from the late king of pop. Learn more.

Nathan Orton – 8 p.m. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton. Enjoy a night of comedy from an up-and-coming comedian. Learn more .

Saturday, Dec. 3

Emmanuel Lutheran Church Holiday Bazaar – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. Shop 30 vendors with gift baskets and a bake sale. Learn more .

SICSA Annual Holiday Bazaar – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton. Purchase from a variety of pet items, such as beds, blankets and toys. Plus, get a picture with Santa Claus. Learn more .

Pizza with Santa – 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Uno Pizzeria & Grill, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Make a reservation and eat pizza with Santa Claus. Learn more .

A Rosewood Holiday Arts Festival 2022 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering. An event with something for everyone, including a soup bowl fundraiser, activities, artists and more. Learn more .

Grand Holiday Tour of Homes – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oregon District, Fifth Street, Dayton. Take a tour of six homes. Learn more .

Trans-Siberian Orchestra – 3 p.m. Wright State University, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Enjoy the lights and music of a yearly performance to start Christmas. Learn more .

The Nutcracker 2022 – 3 p.m. Bellbrook High School, 3737 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook. Watch a performance of a Christmas classic. Learn more .

Holiday Festival – 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. West Carrollton Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton. Enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride with a performance by the West Carrollton High School choir, a tree lighting and much more. Learn more .

Beth Stelling – 7:30 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Watch a Dayton-native comedian perform live in her hometown. Learn more .

Sunday, Dec. 4

The Nutcracker 2022 – 3 p.m. Bellbrook High School, 3737 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook. Watch a performance of a Christmas classic.

DPYO Winter Concert – 3 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Watch a performance by the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra as they celebrate their 85th season. Learn more .

Sweet Sounds of the Holidays – 7:30 p.m. Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering. Enjoy a holiday concert and sing along to favorites. Learn more .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.