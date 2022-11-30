Patrons of the Coronado Public Library now have the option to use their smartphone instead of a library card to check out books, the space announced on Sunday. Thanks to a collaboration with developer Bibliotheca, readers can check out the books they desire and leave the library without hassle or setting off any alarms. Using the Cloud Library app, patrons can slowly scan the back cover of books to check out.

