San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

2 Poway Men Sentenced for Dealing Fentanyl That Killed Cal Fire Firefighter

Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter's fatal overdose. Justin Gale Mata, 41, and Everett Justin Curtis, 48, pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed Brian M. Parrish, a firefighter with Cal Fire in San Diego County. Mata received a 15-year sentence, while Curtis was sentenced to 12 years and seven months.
POWAY, CA
Escondido Man Dies in Crash on SR-78

An Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man, 38, was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off the roadway, collided with...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Police Arrest Woman Who Robbed San Diego Hotel at Gun Point

A suspected armed robber of a Mission Valley West hotel was arrested Sunday after she fled the scene in a vehicle and was stopped by police. The robbery happened at 5:06 a.m. on Sunday at Riverleaf Inn, 2484 Hotel Circle Place, when a woman entered the hotel armed with a handgun and pointed it at the employee behind the counter, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Employee Shot During Armed Robbery in Oceanside

Police are seeking two suspects Monday stemming from an armed robbery at an ampm in Oceanside that left an employee hospitalized with a gunshot wound. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oceanside Police responded to the ampm located at 1990 Oceanside Boulevard to find an employee, a man whose identity was not released, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to authorities.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coronado Public Library Releases New Scan-and-Go Service to Check Out Books

Patrons of the Coronado Public Library now have the option to use their smartphone instead of a library card to check out books, the space announced on Sunday. Thanks to a collaboration with developer Bibliotheca, readers can check out the books they desire and leave the library without hassle or setting off any alarms. Using the Cloud Library app, patrons can slowly scan the back cover of books to check out.
CORONADO, CA

