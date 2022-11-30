Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
2 Poway Men Sentenced for Dealing Fentanyl That Killed Cal Fire Firefighter
Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter's fatal overdose. Justin Gale Mata, 41, and Everett Justin Curtis, 48, pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed Brian M. Parrish, a firefighter with Cal Fire in San Diego County. Mata received a 15-year sentence, while Curtis was sentenced to 12 years and seven months.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Travel Agent Charged With Embezzling Funds for Canceled School Trips
A San Diego-based travel agent has been charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars paid by more than 150 parents for school trips that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marie Colette Martin, 52, is accused of spending the funds on personal expenses rather than refunding parents after...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Man Robbed of Vintage Volkswagen, Heirlooms & Everything Else During Move to Portland
A trip from San Diego to Portland is turning into a nightmare for a man looking to start a new life. He was driving a U-Haul truck, with everything he owned when he parked in Oakland to rest up at a friend’s house and he woke up to find everything gone.
NBC San Diego
Friends of Poway Woman Hit and Killed by Car in Crosswalk Have Been Begging for Traffic Improvements
Friends and neighbors of a Poway woman hit and killed by a car while walking in a crosswalk over the weekend say they've been pushing the city to make traffic safety improvements in the area. “She was the sweetest, the most amazing person you can imagine,” Vince Petrucci said describing...
NBC San Diego
Escondido Man Dies in Crash on SR-78
An Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man, 38, was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off the roadway, collided with...
NBC San Diego
Police Arrest Woman Who Robbed San Diego Hotel at Gun Point
A suspected armed robber of a Mission Valley West hotel was arrested Sunday after she fled the scene in a vehicle and was stopped by police. The robbery happened at 5:06 a.m. on Sunday at Riverleaf Inn, 2484 Hotel Circle Place, when a woman entered the hotel armed with a handgun and pointed it at the employee behind the counter, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Employee Shot During Armed Robbery in Oceanside
Police are seeking two suspects Monday stemming from an armed robbery at an ampm in Oceanside that left an employee hospitalized with a gunshot wound. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oceanside Police responded to the ampm located at 1990 Oceanside Boulevard to find an employee, a man whose identity was not released, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to authorities.
NBC San Diego
Coronado Public Library Releases New Scan-and-Go Service to Check Out Books
Patrons of the Coronado Public Library now have the option to use their smartphone instead of a library card to check out books, the space announced on Sunday. Thanks to a collaboration with developer Bibliotheca, readers can check out the books they desire and leave the library without hassle or setting off any alarms. Using the Cloud Library app, patrons can slowly scan the back cover of books to check out.
