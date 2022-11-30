Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and TampaMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa woman honors grandma through assisted living facility
Latonia Boykins was raised by her grandmother so in her honor she opened up a series of assisted living facilities in her name, Annie.
villages-news.com
Pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin
Some happy-go-lucky pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin. Stop by the home at 1258 Tambourine Terrace in the Whitney Villas to see the display put up by William and Lauren Prokopy. She describes a portion of the light display as “Billy’s pig pen.”
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 2-4
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
Beach Beacon
Nurse who died rescuing patients in 1953 finally has a headstone
Gertrude Warnick died 69 years ago, hailed, then questioned, then forgotten. Since 1953, her body has rested in an unmarked grave under patchy dirt and creeping weeds at Clearwater Municipal Cemetery. Until now. It started on March 30, 1953, when news clips and eyewitness accounts reported Warnick running in and...
fox13news.com
Couple gets married on float during Lakeland's Christmas parade
LAKELAND, Fla. - Amid the elves, carolers and marching bands, one float in particular stood out in Lakeland’s annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening. Eric Daniel and Joy Richter stood on top of it, smiling broadly in front of a preacher, surrounded by friends and family. As the float passed the parades judges' stand, the pastor pronounced them man and wife, for real.
Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia
I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
Walk in a Winter Wonderland
You feel it as soon as you step inside the entrance of lighted twin towers – a holiday spirit in the air, a tangible warmth imbuing children with laughter and parents with nodding smiles. In its 30th year, Winter Wonderland in downtown Clearwater is an alpine village decorated with tens of thousands of twinkling lights with […] The post Walk in a Winter Wonderland first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
fox13news.com
Sarasota family honors 5-year-old son's life with toy donation to All Children's Hospital
SARASOTA, Fla. - After losing their son to leukemia, a Sarasota family is honoring his life by bringing joy to other children. They raised nearly $5,000 and went on a shopping spree Friday night, buying toys and presents for kids in the hospital. They know a simple toy can bring...
fox13news.com
Amalie Arena to transform into Santa's workshop as volunteers build bikes for kids
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa-based nonprofit Onbikes is hosting hundreds of volunteers Friday at Amalie Arena, turning the venue into Santa's workshop for its annual bike build. Santa's Bike Build is a yearly tradition ahead of the group's Winter Wonder Ride. Organizers describe Santa's Bike Build as a one-of-a-kind event where...
Several local events to get you in the holiday spirit this weekend
The weekend of Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 is packed full of events to get you in the holiday spirit, including Santafest, Christmas tree lightings and more.
fox13news.com
Family, friends remember honor student 1 year after she was gunned down near Tampa park
TAMPA, Fla. - BJ’s Barbecue was bustling on Thursday as customers stopped by to honor the life of a 20-year-old HCC student who was gunned down one year ago. The work at the restaurant has never stopped, though its beating heart has come to rest. "Today, exactly a year,...
paradisenewsfl.com
Top 5 Weekend Events December 2-4, 2022
1- Holiday Lighted Boat Parades Kick Off in St. Pete Beach. The Holiday Lighted Boat Parade season kicks off this Friday, December 2nd with St. Pete Beach’s Tree Lighting and Boat Parade. The Boat Parade route takes the captains throughout the intercoastal areas of St. Pete Beach, and the watch party and tree lighting (6:30pm) takes place in Horan Park. Info.
fox13news.com
Tampa chef fulfills dream of opening Asian-inspired restaurant that uses local ingredients
TAMPA, Fla. - A new restaurant across from AL Lopez Park is the longtime dream of the head chef and owner. "I grew up in Tampa. I consider myself Tampa-raised. It was always my dream to, sort of, bring back a restaurant," admitted Richard Hales. "I'm a very blessed person and I wanted to share that with my hometown people."
fox13news.com
Volunteers to build bikes for Tampa Bay children
Onbikes is preparing for its annual Winter Wonder Ride and fundraiser, but before that, they are having a unique event will be held inside Amalie Arena. Hundreds of volunteers are coming together to build special bikes for children across the region.
fox13news.com
Tampa walk brings awareness to Huntington’s disease
TAMPA, Fla. - On Saturday, more than 100 people spent the day pounding the pavement to raise awareness about Huntington's disease and the need for a cure. The Huntington's disease Society of America's Florida Chapter held its annual Tampa Team Hope Walk at Lowry Park. "If you get the gene,...
earnthenecklace.com
Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?
It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
fox13news.com
Bay Area organization provides meals to thousands of hungry children in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Bay Area organization is making sure students who receive free school breakfast and lunch don’t go hungry on the weekends. Students at Lealman Avenue Elementary School deliver meals to their classmates as part of the Beth Dillinger Foundation's "Nourish to Flourish" program, which gives children a packet of food to take home over the weekend.
wild941.com
Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup
Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
wfla.com
All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay
Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
