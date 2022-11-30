ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

villages-news.com

Pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin

Some happy-go-lucky pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin. Stop by the home at 1258 Tambourine Terrace in the Whitney Villas to see the display put up by William and Lauren Prokopy. She describes a portion of the light display as “Billy’s pig pen.”
DUNEDIN, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 2-4

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Nurse who died rescuing patients in 1953 finally has a headstone

Gertrude Warnick died 69 years ago, hailed, then questioned, then forgotten. Since 1953, her body has rested in an unmarked grave under patchy dirt and creeping weeds at Clearwater Municipal Cemetery. Until now. It started on March 30, 1953, when news clips and eyewitness accounts reported Warnick running in and...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Couple gets married on float during Lakeland's Christmas parade

LAKELAND, Fla. - Amid the elves, carolers and marching bands, one float in particular stood out in Lakeland’s annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening. Eric Daniel and Joy Richter stood on top of it, smiling broadly in front of a preacher, surrounded by friends and family. As the float passed the parades judges' stand, the pastor pronounced them man and wife, for real.
LAKELAND, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia

I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
TAMPA, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Walk in a Winter Wonderland

You feel it as soon as you step inside the entrance of lighted twin towers – a holiday spirit in the air, a tangible warmth imbuing children with laughter and parents with nodding smiles. In its 30th year, Winter Wonderland in downtown Clearwater is an alpine village decorated with tens of thousands of twinkling lights with […] The post Walk in a Winter Wonderland first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
paradisenewsfl.com

Top 5 Weekend Events December 2-4, 2022

1- Holiday Lighted Boat Parades Kick Off in St. Pete Beach. The Holiday Lighted Boat Parade season kicks off this Friday, December 2nd with St. Pete Beach’s Tree Lighting and Boat Parade. The Boat Parade route takes the captains throughout the intercoastal areas of St. Pete Beach, and the watch party and tree lighting (6:30pm) takes place in Horan Park. Info.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Volunteers to build bikes for Tampa Bay children

Onbikes is preparing for its annual Winter Wonder Ride and fundraiser, but before that, they are having a unique event will be held inside Amalie Arena. Hundreds of volunteers are coming together to build special bikes for children across the region.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa walk brings awareness to Huntington’s disease

TAMPA, Fla. - On Saturday, more than 100 people spent the day pounding the pavement to raise awareness about Huntington's disease and the need for a cure. The Huntington's disease Society of America's Florida Chapter held its annual Tampa Team Hope Walk at Lowry Park. "If you get the gene,...
TAMPA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?

It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area organization provides meals to thousands of hungry children in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Bay Area organization is making sure students who receive free school breakfast and lunch don’t go hungry on the weekends. Students at Lealman Avenue Elementary School deliver meals to their classmates as part of the Beth Dillinger Foundation's "Nourish to Flourish" program, which gives children a packet of food to take home over the weekend.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup

Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
PLANT CITY, FL
wfla.com

All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay

Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
TAMPA, FL

