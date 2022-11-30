ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Gonzalez
3d ago

this guy is shady, dont know who voted for him or why he won. look at santa ana , its become worse under him. now he'll bring this to the entire OC. can't figure out people.

sanclementetimes.com

Orange County Registrar Considers Certifying Election Results Before OC Supervisor Meeting

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

25 Best Things to Do in Orange County, CA

Beautiful beaches, gorgeous hikes, and breathtaking sunsets make Orange County one of the best places in California. Besides its captivating natural attractions, the county is also a hub for entertainment. It's home to many museums, a sports stadium, and exciting theme parks that include Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. A...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Has Laguna Beach Housing Affordability Become a Distant Dream?

The lack of affordable housing in Laguna Beach and beyond has reached a tipping point, creating a groundswell of interest in finding solutions. That was the good news at Monday’s public workshop, “Affordable Housing – A Home, A Heart,” at Neighborhood Congregational Church that drew about 40 attendees.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Valencia declares victory in the race for the 68th State Assembly District

Avelino Valencia has declared victory in the race for the 68th Assembly District, which includes most of Santa Ana, Anaheim and Orange. Valencia posted this note on Facebook, “I am deeply grateful to the countless voters, volunteers, and supporters who worked to make our victory possible. In the State Assembly, I am going to fight every day to be an effective advocate for residents, and to support the schools, working families, neighborhoods, and businesses that make our communities strong and vibrant. Thank you, Orange County!”
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills

FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Final vote count shows Garner reelected; Bernstein, deHarte win Council seats; Holstege’s fate remains unknown

After waiting anxiously for more than three weeks, voters and candidates in Palm Springs can exhale: Riverside County released its final count Thursday evening showing history will soon be made again in the city and that two new members of the City Council will be seated later this month. The fate of another councilmember remains unknown.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
tsl.news

OPINION: Pitzer should revoke Kevin de León’s degree — or at least say something

“The 5Cs are so small” is a complaint that anyone who goes to the Claremont Colleges has likely heard before, if not said themselves. This smallness has effects on how we perceive and what we expect from the people around us. Because we interact so closely with the people on the campuses around us, we expect the people in our community to subscribe to similar values, such as inclusion and social responsibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
KERN COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia picks leadership team

City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia announced his leadership team Wednesday, and it includes a former deputy mayor and a top official with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Mejia, a tax accountant and activist, defeated three-term Councilman Paul Koretz with more votes than any other candidate running for citywide...
LOS ANGELES, CA

