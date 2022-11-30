Read full article on original website
Al Gonzalez
3d ago
this guy is shady, dont know who voted for him or why he won. look at santa ana , its become worse under him. now he'll bring this to the entire OC. can't figure out people.
sanclementetimes.com
Orange County Registrar Considers Certifying Election Results Before OC Supervisor Meeting
Culver City measure allowing 16, 17-year-olds to vote comes down to the wire
In one of the tightest races in Los Angeles County, the fate of a Culver City measure, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, hangs on by just a thread.
travellens.co
25 Best Things to Do in Orange County, CA
Beautiful beaches, gorgeous hikes, and breathtaking sunsets make Orange County one of the best places in California. Besides its captivating natural attractions, the county is also a hub for entertainment. It's home to many museums, a sports stadium, and exciting theme parks that include Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. A...
lagunabeachindy.com
Has Laguna Beach Housing Affordability Become a Distant Dream?
The lack of affordable housing in Laguna Beach and beyond has reached a tipping point, creating a groundswell of interest in finding solutions. That was the good news at Monday’s public workshop, “Affordable Housing – A Home, A Heart,” at Neighborhood Congregational Church that drew about 40 attendees.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification
After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
OC raises flag over future site of first veterans cemetery
After more than a decade of planning and setbacks, Orange County has raised the flag over the future home of its first veterans cemetery.
As Winter Arrives, Orange County Still Has No One To Run Its Cold Weather Shelter
The county's other shelters are mostly full and have criteria that exclude some unhoused people.
newsantaana.com
Valencia declares victory in the race for the 68th State Assembly District
Avelino Valencia has declared victory in the race for the 68th Assembly District, which includes most of Santa Ana, Anaheim and Orange. Valencia posted this note on Facebook, “I am deeply grateful to the countless voters, volunteers, and supporters who worked to make our victory possible. In the State Assembly, I am going to fight every day to be an effective advocate for residents, and to support the schools, working families, neighborhoods, and businesses that make our communities strong and vibrant. Thank you, Orange County!”
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills
FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
LA County homes in majority Black or Latino communities twice as likely to be under-appraised
Experts say the inequities are "robbing" families of wealth and stress the importance of raising awareness about the problems in the appraisal industry.
Long Beach developer may use state law to override Hawaiian Gardens’ project veto
A state law that’s intended to spur new housing may allow the project to move forward regardless of the City Council’s denial. The post Long Beach developer may use state law to override Hawaiian Gardens’ project veto appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
thepalmspringspost.com
Final vote count shows Garner reelected; Bernstein, deHarte win Council seats; Holstege’s fate remains unknown
After waiting anxiously for more than three weeks, voters and candidates in Palm Springs can exhale: Riverside County released its final count Thursday evening showing history will soon be made again in the city and that two new members of the City Council will be seated later this month. The fate of another councilmember remains unknown.
Sheriff Villanueva Took Office As A Progressive Reformer But Leaves As A Darling Of Fox News
He was elected in 2018 after running as a progressive Democrat who would reform the department. He ended up fiercely resisting oversight and clashing with watchdogs and the rest of the county’s political establishment.
tsl.news
OPINION: Pitzer should revoke Kevin de León’s degree — or at least say something
“The 5Cs are so small” is a complaint that anyone who goes to the Claremont Colleges has likely heard before, if not said themselves. This smallness has effects on how we perceive and what we expect from the people around us. Because we interact so closely with the people on the campuses around us, we expect the people in our community to subscribe to similar values, such as inclusion and social responsibility.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports
December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
Mendocino Farms on the way to San Juan Capistrano
the fast casual powerhouse over the last decade and a half
Sheriff-elect Luna announces LASD leadership appointments
Incoming Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday a 28-year department veteran will serve as his interim undersheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the sheriff’s department. April Tardy currently serves as chief of the department’s Central Patrol Division. Luna also...
LA City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia picks leadership team
City Controller-elect Kenneth Mejia announced his leadership team Wednesday, and it includes a former deputy mayor and a top official with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Mejia, a tax accountant and activist, defeated three-term Councilman Paul Koretz with more votes than any other candidate running for citywide...
Avenatti Faces Years More in Prison at OC Sentencing
Convicted attorney Michael Avenatti is expected to face years in federal prison when he is sentenced in a Santa Ana courtroom on Monday.
