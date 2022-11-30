Read full article on original website
Twitch Stopped Promoting Asmongold, And Not Even He Knows Why
The latest "World of Warcraft" expansion, "Dragonflight," has been released, bringing a ton of new content to the MMO. The new content has old players returning and current players excited to get in on the action. This excitement extends to streamers as well, including the incredibly popular Asmongold, who expressed his excitement about the expansion on Twitter. Asmongold is best known as an MMO streamer, playing "World of Warcraft" and "Final Fantasy 14" on his channel regularly. Naturally, Asmongold decided to hop online and check out the expansion on stream, but Asmongold noticed that something was wrong with the Twitch recommended page.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Princess Peach Has Fans Erupting In Applause
The new trailer for "The Super Mario Bros." movie just dropped and fans are already excited by the portrayal of the Mushroom Kingdom's favorite monarch. Rather than being the eternal damsel in distress with an unfortunate penchant for getting kidnapped — which fans have often seen over the years — the movie's take on Princess Peach seems strong, confident, and ready to lead her people in a battle to defend their territory from the encroaching Koopa forces.
Why Twitch Viewers Couldn't Handle This xQc Stream
During a recent stream on Twitch, xQc decided to clean his room for the first time in a while with help from his viewers. Unfortunately for the folks who tuned it, the state of his room seemed to be too much for some of them to handle. Having now crossed...
Early Reactions To The Callisto Protocol Are All Over The Place
"The Callisto Protocol" has finally arrived, bringing a new vision of cosmic horror to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game primarily follows the efforts of an inmate named Jacob Lee as he fights to survive in space prison overrun by mutated inmates. The only way to kill them: remove the tentacles sprouting from his enemies and dismember as many of them as he can. As a new action/horror title from "PUBG" developer Krafton and "Dead Space" creator Glen Schofield, the game has some serious expectations to fulfill.
Amounranth Has Some Strong Words For Twitch's Ban Policy
It's commonly known that Twitch has a shady side, especially when it comes to bans. There have been plenty of Twitch bans that were completely bogus, and streamers have spoken about the problem time and time again. In an interview with FullSquadGamingTV, Amouranth called out Twitch and its ban policy for having a "disconnect" with Twitch culture.
Why An Apple Watch Sent Pokimane Into A Panic
Being an internet celebrity has a lot of upsides, including sponsorship deals and generous contracts to live stream on a particular site. But there are also some downsides. Fans and haters can sometimes become obsessed with a streamer and disrupt the content creator's life. Pokimane, for example, has had a...
Marvel's Midnight Suns Had A Good Reason For Making Deadpool DLC
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is finally releasing, and early reviews are already praising the tactical RPG for its combat mechanics and superhero team building. Not every major hero from the Marvel lineup is available to join the team at launch, however. Instead, some notable characters are only being added to the game through a DLC Season Pass, which will begin to roll out new heroes next year. First among these added characters will be none other than the "merc with a mouth," Deadpool.
Why This Game Kickstarter Only Lasted A Week
A little over a week after its official Kickstarter launched, the video game adaptation of fictional Reddit story "Mystery Flesh Pit National Park" was abruptly cancelled on November 28. Per the official update posted to the Kickstarter page, Village Fox Media — the intended developer of the project — cited poor funding progress as the reason for the quick cancellation. "Unfortunately, it looks like we're not going to make our goal," the update read. "As much as it hurts to [let] it go, that's just how things happen sometimes. Instead of dragging it out for the remainder of the campaign, we're being proactive in moving on to other projects."
Sonic Frontiers Fans Get The DLC They've Been Asking For
"Sonic Frontiers" had a mixed reception from critics and a serious Dunkey-related problem that might have turned off newcomers from the open-world Sonic adventure. On the bright side, fans who stood by it are in for a treat after the new year. Sega posted a "Sonic Frontiers" 2023 roadmap with detailed information about what it's adding to the game in a three-part rollout.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: How To Unlock Spider-Man
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is finally out and packed with characters with which to build the perfect superhero team. Though some fan favorites, like Deadpool, aren't available at launch, there are still tons of great options to choose from. This includes everyone's favorite webslinger, Spider-Man. While Spidey is indeed present in...
Marvel's Midnight Suns Officially Reveals Character Everyone Already Knew About
Gamers will be able to choose from a wide cast of playable superheroes in the upcoming game "Marvel's Midnight Suns" (with even more available to those who choose to purchase the season pass.) Most of the in-game characters that have been revealed so far are ones that most fans will recognize, such as Iron Man and Captain America. There have also been numerous lesser-known heroes who only the most die-hard Marvel fans will know, like Magik and Nico Minoru, but it seems that Firaxis Games' primary concern was making sure that fans got to play with all of the big-name heroes in the upcoming game. Many famous heroes are already in the game, though there was one that had yet to be revealed — a certain physicist who specializes in both gamma radiation and smashing the opposition.
Early Reviews For Marvel's Midnight Suns Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
The highly anticipated "Marvel's Midnight Suns" is a strategy game that sees players command a squad of Marvel super heroes in card-based tactical combat. It's the first collaboration between Marvel and "Civilization" and "XCOM 2" developer Firaxis Games, which has extensive experience in creating unique strategy games. The turn-based combat in "Marvel's Midnight Suns" is based on distance, cover, hit chance, cards, and lots of other elements that encourage players to take their time and strategize. It's not just strategy, though, as there are also RPG elements intertwined that give players a sense of progression, plenty of ways to customize and interact with their team, and a strong narrative to follow.
Why Death Stranding Fans Are Looking Forward To The Game Awards
A mysterious Dec. 1 tweet from Hideo Kojima has fans guessing he may soon announce a sequel to "Death Stranding." The tweet features three strange symbols, one of them appearing to be the umbrella used by Léa Seydoux's character in the first game, Fragile. Along with the images is a message from Kojima: "Start a new journey."
Why Dr Disrespect Thinks He Was Banned From Warzone 2.0
Dr Disrespect sometimes courts drama, but a recent ban from "Warzone 2.0" left fans disappointed that they wouldn't get to see their favorite creator play the latest "Call of Duty" content — for a while, at least. It's not particularly unusual for Dr Disrespect to receive bans, temporary or permanent. The streamer famously suffered a permanent Twitch ban a couple of years ago, which led to him joining YouTube Gaming and rebuilding his fanbase.
Bethesda Boss Breaks Silence About Upcoming Indiana Jones Game
Bethesda's Todd Howard appeared in an episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast on November 29 and had plenty to say during its almost three-hour runtime. Howard didn't provide information on the redacted release date for "Elder Scrolls 6," unfortunately, but he detailed the ways in which Elon Musk helped Bethesda prepare for "Starfield," and he also gave fans some news regarding the company's upcoming "Indiana Jones" game.
Fortnite: Where To Find Agent Jones
The end of Chapter 3 of "Fortnite" is right around the corner, but there's still time to take part in its narrative and even meet an old friend who's been missing for some time. Agent Jones, also known as Jonesy, is an iconic character who has been central to the...
World Of Warcraft Dragonflight Is Off To A Very Rocky Start
Eager "World of Warcraft" fans may have to put an indefinite rain check on playing the game's new "Dragonflight" expansion, thanks to a serious problem at launch. It's always an exciting time for "World of Warcraft" players when a new expansion drops. Blizzard Entertainment's beloved fantasy MMO has been online since 2004, but it's been kept fresh by consistent content expansions every couple of years or so. These expansions continue the game's story, add new gameplay content like Dungeons and Raids, refine mechanics, and do anything and everything to persuade players to drop a couple hundred more hours into the game's world.
Gotham Knights Is Adding A Major Suicide Squad Villain
"Gotham Knights" launched on October 21 to a somewhat lukewarm critical reception. Now, just over a month later, WB Games Montréal is poised to release the title's first big update on November 29. According to the game's website, this free DLC will introduce a new gameplay mode outside of the regular campaign called "Heroic Assault." This mode will put players in new arena-style challenges in groups of four through online co-op. And fans of DC Comics and last year's "The Suicide Squad" will likely be excited to learn that a major enemy from the aforementioned film will be making an appearance as well.
