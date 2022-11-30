BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A somewhat active weather pattern and residual moisture will keep small rain chances in our local forecast for a big part of the forecast. Today will start with some areas of fog, then we’ll be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers in both the morning and afternoon. Highs will be warm today in the upper 70s to near 80.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO