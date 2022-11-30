ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

25-year-old arrested in drug bust; Guns, fentanyl, heroin seized

La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says. A man accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Da'ja Davis in Baton Rouge yesterday was shot and killed by troopers in West Virginia today. Tigerland shooting stemmed from robbery, police say. Updated: 9 hours ago. One person...
CONSUMER REPORTS: Most reliable cars of 2023

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting that allegedly stemmed from a robbery in Tigerland late Thursday (Dec. 1) night. 25-year-old arrested in drug bust; Guns, fentanyl, heroin seized. Updated: 4 hours ago. A man was arrested following a month-long investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish...
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, December 2

La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says. A man accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Da'ja Davis in Baton Rouge yesterday was shot and killed by troopers in West Virginia today. Tigerland shooting stemmed from robbery, police say. Updated: 12 hours ago. One person...
Multiple departments respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel

An ammonia leak at the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville on Thursday, Dec. 1, prompted several road closures and a school to evacuate, officials said. Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. Multiple departments respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel. Updated: 3...
Small rain chances next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A somewhat active weather pattern and residual moisture will keep small rain chances in our local forecast for a big part of the forecast. Today will start with some areas of fog, then we’ll be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers in both the morning and afternoon. Highs will be warm today in the upper 70s to near 80.
Oysters Marie Laveau

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Marie Laveau was the voodoo queen of Bourbon Street. Legend has it that the pirate Jean Lafitte often met Marie at the Old Absinthe House late in the evening where they enjoyed oysters on the half shell while trading secrets of Barataria Bay. Prep Time:...
2022 SEC Championship Postgame - Brian Kelly, Malik Nabers, Mekhi Wingo

Former LSU asst. coach & Nebraska interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, arrested. Mickey Joseph, a former LSU asst. coach who served as interim head coach for Nebraska this season, was arrested on domestic assault & strangulation charges. Mekhi Garner - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:16 AM...
