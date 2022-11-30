Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
Christopher Keeley, man accused of killing Marshfield couple, arrested in Florida
The 27-year-old man accused of killing a couple in their 70s in Marshfield last month was arrested in Florida on Friday, according to authorities. Corrections records from Miami-Dade County show Christopher Keeley, the Weymouth man accused in the alleged double homicide of Carl and Vicki Mattson in their home, was booked by law enforcement shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and is being jailed in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.
NECN
Man Wanted in Couple's Brutal Killing in Mass. Arrested in Florida
The man suspected of killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home is in custody in Florida, ending a dayslong manhunt. Christopher Keeley was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after allegedly attacking a man with a hammer, a source told NBC10 Boston. Inmate information from Miami-Dade County shows Keeley, 27, was booked Saturday morning on a fugitive warrant from out of state.
whdh.com
Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
South Boston boat owner will stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash back in July of 2021
Universal Hub is reporting that earlier this week, a judge ruled that there is enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial for a fatal boat crash in Boston Harbor back in July of 2021. On July 17th, 2021, a boat – the Make it Go Away – crashed into a...
Two men charged in connection with the violent armed robbery of bank on Martha’s Vineyard
BOSTON — Two men have been charged in federal court in Boston in connection with the November 17, armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust bank on Martha’s Vineyard. According to the charging documents, on the morning of Nov. 17, three masked and armed individuals forced their way into the rear door of the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury wearing dark-colored clothing and matching white masks that resembled an elderly man with exaggerated facial features.
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
Texas man arrested, charged with threatening Boston doctor caring for transgender children
A Texas man who authorities say threatened a Boston doctor providing care to transgender people was arrested Friday on federal charges. The suspect, identified by the U.S. Attorney's Office as 38-year-old Matthew Jordan Lindner of Humble, Texas, was charged with one count of transmitting interstate threats. He made his first appearance in a Texas courtroom Friday afternoon, and is expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.
State police: Amber Alert in effect after mother, baby kidnapped from Dartmouth home
An Amber Alert is in effect after a mother and her baby boy were kidnapped from a home in Dartmouth on Thursday, officials said. Jeremias R. Cabral, 21, of Fall River allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend 23-year-old Hannah Benson and her 6-month-old son, Grayson, at knifepoint, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Christopher Keeley lived with Mattson couple in Marshfield double homicide, report says
The 27-year-old suspect in the double homicide investigation of a couple in their 70s in Marshfield allegedly lived with the victims, according to court documents obtained by CBS News. Authorities continue to search on Thursday for Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, who is the suspect in the alleged double homicide of...
2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
NECN
Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect
A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Authorities investigating double homicide at home in Marshfield
Marshfield, Mass. — Law enforcement officials are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a home in Marshfield. Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are conducting a double homicide investigation at a home on Gotham Hill Drive, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The...
NECN
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
2 critically injured in Falmouth plane crash
Police said both people suffered life threatening injuries in the crash, which happened at Falmouth Airpark.
Man dies after falling off 40-foot drop onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel, police say
BOSTON — A 33-year-old man has died after he fell from an elevated roadway onto a ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel near Logan Airport in East Boston on Friday night, state police said. A preliminary investigation found that around 7:30 p.m., the man exited a vehicle that was...
DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Man, Woman Found Dead In Marshfield Home
Local and state authorities are investigating a double homicide of a man and woman at a home on the South Shore. Police were called to a home on Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Boston25 reports. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene Wednesday morning, the outlet continued.
proclaimerscv.com
Human Remains of 4 Infants Found in an Apartment in Boston, Packed Inside a Freezer
Suffolk County district attorney’s office told a news outlet that the human remains of four infants were found packed inside a freezer in an apartment in Boston. Human remains of four infants, two males and two females, were found packed inside a freezer in an apartment in Boston this month. According to the police, they responded to a radio call around 2:15 p.m. to investigate an apartment in South Boston.
universalhub.com
Seaport boat owner has to stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash that left one dead, several injured, judge rules
A judge ruled this week that there's enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial to determine whether Ryan Denver is guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery for crashing his speed boat into a 40-foot-tall navigational marker in Boston Harbor early on July 17, 2021, sending him and all of his passengers - one of whom drowned - into the water.
Fox News
881K+
Followers
5K+
Post
693M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0