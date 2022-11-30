ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

2-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Dad Choked Over Dog's Water Bowl: Pennsylvania State Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CtK5_0jSgV5Z300
David Thomas. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State police

A 2-year-old has been hospitalized following an assault by her father, Pennsylvania state police say.

33-year-old David Christopher Thomas of Wiconisco has been charged in connection with the assault witnessed by his other older children, according to court documents.

The investigation into the potential abuse was launched after the girl's mother saw bruising on her neck when picking her up from Thomas's home on Nov. 5 after the child had been with her father since Halloween.

The 5 and 9-year-old siblings later told the police used his thumbs to press on her neck two times— he did it a second time after the girl went back to playing with the family dog's water bowl after he choked her and told her to stop, the police detail in the court document.

The toddler was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center by the mother.

Thomas was charged with three felonies: strangulation - applying pressure to throat or neck, aggravated assault - victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older and endangering welfare of children - parent/guardian/other commits offense, according to his court docket.

He was arrested Nov. 22 but released that same day on $2,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum on Dec. 19 at 9:15 a.m., according to his docket.

Comments / 73

Gunner1226
3d ago

he could have killed that little 2 year old and he gets out on 2,000 bail. I hope you judges get what you deserve. that is absolutely unacceptable

Reply(2)
70
Mary Clouse
3d ago

now that judge released him on a $2,000 Bond under all those charges this man is clearly a danger to his family I would not trust him I would be afraid until I have a hearing and he goes to jail that he'll come back and he'll kill the whole family I hope this judge knows this he needs to be in jail before he kills the whole family that's what those domestic abusers do

Reply(2)
23
Beverly Morgan
3d ago

did you not notice he was released on 2k bond 😳 let chock out a 2 yr old twice and give him 2000 k bond wow that's all I got on this

Reply(2)
38
