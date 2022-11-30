Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension, Gonzales agencies assist with arrest of suspected drug distributor
Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales Police officers assisted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at a Gonzales apartment complex during an investigation into an alleged fentanyl and heroin distributor. According to a news release, EBRSO narcotics with the assistance of Baton Rouge DEA conducted an...
brproud.com
Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE (2:50) The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released a statement following Friday’s events. Early Fri. Dec. 2, Law Enforcement from Louisiana contacted WVSP to inform them that a man who was wanted for murder and kidnapping might be in West Virginia. An amber...
WAFB.com
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Baton Rouge Union of Police donates gifts to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. The LSU Tigers are in Atlanta for the SEC championship and then there is another type of football. Companion Animal Alliance partners with Bissell Pet Foundation to empty the shelters. La. murder suspect killed in shootout...
WAFB.com
La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says
Baton Rouge Union of Police donates gifts to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. The LSU Tigers are in Atlanta for the SEC championship and then there is another type of football. Companion Animal Alliance partners with Bissell Pet Foundation to empty the shelters. W. Va. State Police: La. murder...
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of Baton Rouge man and seizure of gun, suspected cocaine and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 11 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a trooper saw someone commit a traffic violation on Burbank Dr. The affidavit states that Harold Oatis, 47, of, Baton Rouge ran a red light while driving a 2005 Lexus. A traffic stop was initiated...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge homicide suspect flees; dies on West Virginia interstate during shootout with police
A man suspected of shooting his girlfriend dead in Baton Rouge died Friday morning during a shootout with police along an interstate highway in West Virginia, where he had fled with the couple's 6-month-old child, the authorities said. Napoleon Crane, 29, left his girlfriend Da’Ja Davis in a car on...
theadvocate.com
A murder-suicide despite red flags shows why domestic violence can be so hard to prosecute
Years before a 74-year-old man killed a 73-year-old woman and then himself in a tragic murder-suicide days before Thanksgiving, he was arrested twice on domestic violence charges against the same victim. Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a late night call at a home on Acadiana Avenue on Nov. 21....
brproud.com
Louisiana woman jailed after meth discovered inside home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Pierre Part woman was arrested months after meth and more were seized from a home. The Morgan City Police Department took Tonya Jean Conner, 40, of Pierre Part, into custody on the day after Thanksgiving. The arrest stems from an investgation that took place...
brproud.com
EBRSO arrests four after finding Xanax, fentanyl, marijuana, cash and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the potential sale of narcotics on Tuesday, November 29. The narcotics were allegedly being sold out of a home on Byron St. Members of the EBRSO S.C.A.T. Team made their way to the...
LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested and two others are sought after in connection to an alleged theft at Academy Sports on Nov. 5. According to LPSO, three individuals entered the store and loaded a hoverboard into a shopping cart.
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, December 2
La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says. A man accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Da'ja Davis in Baton Rouge yesterday was shot and killed by troopers in West Virginia today. Tigerland shooting stemmed from robbery, police say. Updated: 12 hours ago. One person...
wbrz.com
Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
theadvocate.com
28-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Shelley St. shooting, Baton Rouge police say
The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute. UPDATE: Baton Rouge shooting suspect flees to West Virginia, dies in shootout with state troopers. Da’Ja Davis was...
wbrz.com
Zachary city employee arrested, accused of leaking police information
ZACHARY - A city worker is accused of going through law enforcement documents she wasn't supposed to access and then leaking that information. According to arrest documents from Louisiana State Police, 37-year-old Ashley Cobb, a Zachary court clerk, was booked Wednesday on charges of malfeasance and trespassing state computers. Investigators...
Law enforcement in Ascension Parish warning the public about scammers impersonating officers
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Both the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Gonzales Police Department are warning the community about multiple telephone scams circulating throughout the parish. Officials said people are impersonating deputies using an APSO phone number and requesting cash and electronic transfer of cash payments for...
brproud.com
Accident in Baton Rouge ends with arrest of convicted felon and seizure of gun, suspected heroin, marijuana and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to an accident around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29. The accident involved a 2010 BMW and it took place in the 8000 block of Bluebonnet Blvd. The driver of the BMW...
WAFB.com
CONSUMER REPORTS: Most reliable cars of 2023
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting that allegedly stemmed from a robbery in Tigerland late Thursday (Dec. 1) night. 25-year-old arrested in drug bust; Guns, fentanyl, heroin seized. Updated: 4 hours ago. A man was arrested following a month-long investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish...
Former Amite City police chief and council member face prison for vote buying
TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — Former Amite City Police Chief Jerry Trabona, and a former Amite city council member, Kristen Hart, have been convicted in a voting buying scheme.
Comments / 0