Gonzales, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension, Gonzales agencies assist with arrest of suspected drug distributor

Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales Police officers assisted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at a Gonzales apartment complex during an investigation into an alleged fentanyl and heroin distributor. According to a news release, EBRSO narcotics with the assistance of Baton Rouge DEA conducted an...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE (2:50) The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released a statement following Friday’s events. Early Fri. Dec. 2, Law Enforcement from Louisiana contacted WVSP to inform them that a man who was wanted for murder and kidnapping might be in West Virginia. An amber...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
brproud.com

Louisiana woman jailed after meth discovered inside home

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Pierre Part woman was arrested months after meth and more were seized from a home. The Morgan City Police Department took Tonya Jean Conner, 40, of Pierre Part, into custody on the day after Thanksgiving. The arrest stems from an investgation that took place...
PIERRE PART, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Friday, December 2

La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says. A man accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Da'ja Davis in Baton Rouge yesterday was shot and killed by troopers in West Virginia today. Tigerland shooting stemmed from robbery, police say. Updated: 12 hours ago. One person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary city employee arrested, accused of leaking police information

ZACHARY - A city worker is accused of going through law enforcement documents she wasn't supposed to access and then leaking that information. According to arrest documents from Louisiana State Police, 37-year-old Ashley Cobb, a Zachary court clerk, was booked Wednesday on charges of malfeasance and trespassing state computers. Investigators...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB.com

CONSUMER REPORTS: Most reliable cars of 2023

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting that allegedly stemmed from a robbery in Tigerland late Thursday (Dec. 1) night. 25-year-old arrested in drug bust; Guns, fentanyl, heroin seized. Updated: 4 hours ago. A man was arrested following a month-long investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

