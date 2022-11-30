ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
