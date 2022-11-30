G-SHOCK is a hot topic on various online forums dedicated to watch collecting. For many, the brand conjures nostalgic memories, as recent converts dabbled with purchasing their first affordable, quality watch intended for everyday wear. The watch of the working class, G-SHOCK timepieces are built with strength and longevity in mind. However rugged, unbreakable and tough, the Japanese label refrains from treating aesthetics as an afterthought. G-SHOCK’s pioneering leaps into glass technology, metalwork and incremental improvements with its proprietary shock-resistant build have solidified the brand’s prestige as a go-to durable, no-hassle watch that stands the test of time. In the latest episode of Behind the HYPE, Hypebeast celebrates the people’s watchmaker and unpacks influential subcultures the label has graced in fashion and cinema and the many celebrity wrists that have donned the iconic, chunky silhouette on the silver screen and beyond.

1 DAY AGO