Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Staffer Named UAB Offensive Coordinator

Alabama offensive analyst Alex Mortensen was named the new offensive coordinator of the UAB Blazers on Friday. Mortensen was shortly added to the staff after Trent Dilfer was named head coach earlier in the week. Mortensen started his coaching career at New Mexico Highlands as the quarterbacks coach and passing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Current, former Alabama prison guards charged with bribery

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer with the Childersburg Community Work Center has been arrested after being accused of bribery and using her job for personal gain, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports. ADOC Captain Deaundra Johnson, 43, and former ADOC Lieutenant Centauria Olds, 37, were arrested on Monday and charged with bribery of […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
ALABAMA STATE
Couple Accused of Stealing $500 in Cigarettes from Gas Station Just Outside Tuscaloosa County

The owners of a service station just outside of Tuscaloosa County are asking for assistance identifying a couple accused of stealing around $500 of cigarettes Saturday. Kimbrel's Grocery, a gas station, convenience store and deli, took to Facebook to share photos and video of a man and woman who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Northridge Middle Teacher Saves Student From Medical Emergency During Bus Route

A Tuscaloosa City Schools teacher is now considered a hero after helping a student who suffered a medical emergency while riding home from school earlier this month. Ryan Ballard, a teacher at Northridge Middle School who also doubles as a bus driver, was taking his Alberta route home when a student informed him that a female student onboard appeared to be in distress.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

