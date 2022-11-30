Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Alabama Staffer Named UAB Offensive Coordinator
Alabama offensive analyst Alex Mortensen was named the new offensive coordinator of the UAB Blazers on Friday. Mortensen was shortly added to the staff after Trent Dilfer was named head coach earlier in the week. Mortensen started his coaching career at New Mexico Highlands as the quarterbacks coach and passing...
Georgia vs. LSU, Instead of Alabama, Isn't Drawing Same Interest as 2021
Ticket demand is surging for one game during college football’s championship weekend, but it isn't for the SEC title game.
Alabama Players Make A Special Video For The CFP Committee
The Alabama football team finished the 2022-23 regular-season in unfamiliar territory. The Crimson Tide currently sits on the outside looking in at No. 6, with no chance to improve its playoff resume with a conference championship this weekend. Alabama's best chance to make the playoff now relies on Utah defeating...
Alabama player removes name from transfer portal
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson will enter the transfer portal. The post Alabama player removes name from transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Minimum Wage is Killing Tuscaloosa Restaurants
In 2023, 4 states will have a minimum wage over $15. After taxes– PROBABLY $6. I SURE AS “H” WOULDN’T WORK THAT HARD FOR $6 AN HOUR. Think about it. If you work at a fast food restaurant in Tuscaloosa, chances are YOU CAN’T EVEN AFFORD TO EAT THERE ON YOUR BREAK.
Almost No One Can Afford a New Home in Tuscaloosa, Data Shows
Relatively low household incomes, skyrocketing construction costs and a shortage of subcontractors all contribute to a troubling statistic in the Tuscaloosa area -- almost no one can afford a new home here, according to data shared by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama this month. Every year, the Chamber...
SEE INSIDE Walker County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom Lake Home
There are 30-plus pictures for you to be able to see inside Walker County Alabama’s most expensive home. It is a custom home that has about everything you need to enjoy the lake lifestyle. Situated on the Jasper, Alabama side of Smith Lake, this one-of-a-kind brick home is stunning...
15 Families Displaced After Tornado Rips Roof Off Apartments in Eutaw, Alabama
15 families have been displaced after a Tuesday night tornado ripped the roof off an apartment building in Eutaw, Alabama, emergency management officials in Greene County have reported. The tornado passed through Greene County late Tuesday and continued into Hale County, damaging structures in Eutaw and Akron. Greene County EMA...
Current, former Alabama prison guards charged with bribery
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer with the Childersburg Community Work Center has been arrested after being accused of bribery and using her job for personal gain, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports. ADOC Captain Deaundra Johnson, 43, and former ADOC Lieutenant Centauria Olds, 37, were arrested on Monday and charged with bribery of […]
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa’s Sage Juice Bar & Speakeasy Permanently Closes After 2 Years
Downtown Tuscaloosa's Sage Juice Bar & Speakeasy has permanently closed after failing to find its footing in Temerson Square since opening months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The café created natural smoothies, juices and fruit bowls and served some of the area's best cocktails by night. The combination concept was...
Likely Gusty Winds in West, Central Alabama Prompt Wind Advisory
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Saturday, November 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday, November 27 at 6:00 a.m. You can expect south winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service...
Couple Accused of Stealing $500 in Cigarettes from Gas Station Just Outside Tuscaloosa County
The owners of a service station just outside of Tuscaloosa County are asking for assistance identifying a couple accused of stealing around $500 of cigarettes Saturday. Kimbrel's Grocery, a gas station, convenience store and deli, took to Facebook to share photos and video of a man and woman who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes Saturday.
Take a Look at the Cheapest Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I love the fact that I have family and friends that are into multiple streams of income. Some of which involve flipping homes. Some have scored big or failed miserably but it’s all a risk. And I'm proud of them for taking those risks. If you are looking for...
Free Thanksgiving Dinner In West Alabama For Community Members
The year 2022 is quickly coming to a close but before we say goodbye to a wild year, we can't skip over the holidays. Thanksgiving is approaching and there is a special event happening in Tuscaloosa. On Monday, November 21st at 5p, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided to...
Northridge Middle Teacher Saves Student From Medical Emergency During Bus Route
A Tuscaloosa City Schools teacher is now considered a hero after helping a student who suffered a medical emergency while riding home from school earlier this month. Ryan Ballard, a teacher at Northridge Middle School who also doubles as a bus driver, was taking his Alberta route home when a student informed him that a female student onboard appeared to be in distress.
Santa Bringing Hot Cocoa and Cookies to Tuscaloosa Fire Station 1 Saturday
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is getting into the Christmas Spirit this weekend with its first-ever Cookies, Cocoa and Pictures with Santa event. Holly Whigham, a TFR spokesperson, announced the brand-new event Wednesday morning. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tuscaloosa Fire Station 1 at 1501 Greensboro Avenue and...
Great Tuscaloosa County Parks to Walk Off Thanksgiving Calories
The holiday season is here and that comes with lots of family, friends, fun, and food. Honestly, as I write this I can’t recall any holiday with my family that is not centered around fellowship with food. Here we are at Thanksgiving. Probably the most loaded-down food holiday ever....
Tuscaloosa Deputies Investigating Unrelated Black Friday Shooting and Stabbing
Sheriff's deputies in Tuscaloosa County are investigating two unrelated assaults that took place Friday in residential areas off Highway 69 South. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said deputies were called to a stabbing on Mimosa Garden Circle and a shooting at Branscomb Apartments Friday afternoon.
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0