UPDATE: Survey Teams Say a Tornado Hit Marengo County
National Weather Service survey teams have now confirmed a tornado hit Marengo County early Wednesday morning. The tornado touched down in some woods southeast of of County Road 6, southwest of Sweet Water in southern Marengo County. Tree damage in that area was minor, but as the tornado moved northeast, parts of roofs were torn off from outbuildings as well as a patio overhang from a home along Dogwood Lane and County Road 7.
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
Overnight storm damage delays some school openings
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Damage from overnight storms forced Hale, Greene, Blount, and Walker County Schools to delay opening by two hours Wednesday. According to a post from the Hale County Board of Education, severe storms left road debris overnight across the area. On a post on their Facebook page, Blount County 911 asked […]
LIST: Area schools closed Wednesday due to storm related power outages, damage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Birmingham metro are closed Wednesday due to power outages and damage caused by an overnight storm. CBS 42 has compiled a list of the schools that have cancelled classes so far: Arington Elementary School (Birmingham) The entire Greene County school system Kermit Johnson Elementary School (Jefferson County) […]
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
Tornado destroys Eutaw apartments, leaving 16 families homeless
EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) – 16 families are now homeless in Eutaw after an EF-1 tornado touched down late Tuesday night, tearing the roof off the Sagewood Apartments. Breunka Whitehead and her boyfriend live in the complex and were in the bedroom when the tornado touched down. She described the storm as terrifying. “It was scary and […]
Sunny and cool Thursday ahead of a long-term rainy pattern
A gray and rainy weather pattern sets up over Alabama after a sunny Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. It gets cold around Alabama tonight: lows in the upper 20s in the usual cold pockets north and east of Birmingham to around 32°F in town and south/west toward Tuscaloosa and Clanton.
Christmas on The River 2022 Underway in Demopolis
The 51st annual Christmas on the River is underway in Demopolis. The six-day event — is one of the Top 20 Tourist Attractions in the Southeast. “Christmas on the River is the way Demopolis tells the world Merry Christmas,” said COTR 2022 Chairman Andy Renner. The event was...
Alabama man ejected, killed when Mustang overturns in highway wreck
An Alabama man died from injuries in a single-vehicle crash that occurred a few minutes after Thanksgiving Day. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Rickey T. Smith, 26, of Valley Grande, was critically injured when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Smith, who was...
The best Christmas lights in Tuscaloosa, including the Tinsel Trail
With November coming to a close, sleigh bells are ringing, Christmas lights are shining and the smell of cookies is lingering. Nothing beats all the fun events planned in Tuscaloosa during the holidays. Keep reading to find the best Christmas lights in Tuscaloosa to get you in the holiday spirit.
One dead after hit-and-run incident
A man is dead after a hit and run Monday night, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus was pronounced dead on the scene, Merchant said. The incident happened about 11:50 p.m. on Seventh Avenue North near 21st Street North, according to Columbus Public Information...
Northport, Alabama Woman Reported Tuesday, Last Seen in Birmingham
Family and police are asking for help locating a 32-year-old Northport woman who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY: Northport Police report that the missing woman was found safe in Oxford, Alabama Thursday afternoon, and her name and photos have been removed from this report. Top...
Pedestrian killed in Columbus identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County’s coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed late Monday night, Nov. 28. Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Derrick Seals, 58, of Columbus. Seals was walking his dog when a vehicle struck him on Seventh Avenue North, the coroner...
51st annual Christmas on the River celebrated
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The city of Demopolis is kicking off its annual Christmas on the river Thursday night. The city is celebrating 51 years of this Christmas tradition. They also honor one special young person every year who helps in getting the lights shining bright for this well-known event.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Runaway Teen
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating a missing teenager believed to have run away. According to a post on TCSO's Facebook page, Keon Darnell Moore, 13, was last seen Wednesday in the area of 24th Street Northeast and 39th Avenue Northeast in Holt. Moore is a...
Tuscaloosa County’s Northside High Mourns Death of Beloved Teacher
Students, staff, alumni and more at Tuscaloosa County's Northside High School are mourning the unexpected death of a beloved teacher there Thursday. Lindsey Thompson, the school's principal, confirmed the passing of 48-year-old science teacher Jennifer Bible Thursday in an emotional post on Facebook. "A teacher selflessly touches so many lives,...
In-State 2024 Linebacker Commits to Alabama
A year ago today, Alabama had no commitments for the 2023 class. On Thursday, four-star linebacker Sterling Dixon committed to Alabama, making him the fifth commitment for Alabama's 2024 recruiting class. Dixon hails from Mobile Christian High School, the same school Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson attended. According to On3, Dixon...
The Minimum Wage is Killing Tuscaloosa Restaurants
In 2023, 4 states will have a minimum wage over $15. After taxes– PROBABLY $6. I SURE AS “H” WOULDN’T WORK THAT HARD FOR $6 AN HOUR. Think about it. If you work at a fast food restaurant in Tuscaloosa, chances are YOU CAN’T EVEN AFFORD TO EAT THERE ON YOUR BREAK.
Northridge Middle Teacher Saves Student From Medical Emergency During Bus Route
A Tuscaloosa City Schools teacher is now considered a hero after helping a student who suffered a medical emergency while riding home from school earlier this month. Ryan Ballard, a teacher at Northridge Middle School who also doubles as a bus driver, was taking his Alberta route home when a student informed him that a female student onboard appeared to be in distress.
Alabama player removes name from transfer portal
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson will enter the transfer portal. The post Alabama player removes name from transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
