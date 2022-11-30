National Weather Service survey teams have now confirmed a tornado hit Marengo County early Wednesday morning. The tornado touched down in some woods southeast of of County Road 6, southwest of Sweet Water in southern Marengo County. Tree damage in that area was minor, but as the tornado moved northeast, parts of roofs were torn off from outbuildings as well as a patio overhang from a home along Dogwood Lane and County Road 7.

MARENGO COUNTY, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO