We lost 8000 experienced military and they can't fill their positions? I'm so glad I'm retired. I would NEVER take that shot, and as a nurse I would have been required to take it too. . Why don't they just stop with the stupid shot. My brother had a heart attack right after he got it. Young people are getting symptoms of endometriosis(painful periods) which causes fertility issues.I wish I could have had children.I wonder if that covid shot is just about the money.😕
Biden should've thought of this himself. If he's going to try to get us into war with Russia, he should make it easier to join the military - not harder.
Our Military has always had mandatory vaccinations and shots....We know what we are doing.... Don't like it don't join.
Related
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Possible recount in Arizona governor race, Eric Swalwell's 'stupid' message and more top headlines
West Virginia GOP governor 'very seriously considering' running against Sen. Joe Manchin
CBS tarred and feathered for admitting existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop two years after New York Post report
Bill Maher claims Republicans are ‘definitely going to win’ midterms thanks to 'woke culture'
Biden slammed for claiming public didn’t know ‘what the hell a supply chain was’: ‘Insulting Americans’
Republican senators demand White House pause all taxpayer-funded gain-of-function research
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
GOP candidate unseats Democratic leader in historic upset: Dems 'took it for granted'
MSNBC anchor slammed for complaining House Democrats never investigated the Trump family: 'Clown Alert'
Biden adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms claims Black men are being ‘targeted’ with misinformation
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms
Hunter Biden probe, impeachment could be 'politically helping the White House,' Jen Psaki argues
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia
FBI Director Wray refuses to say if alleged Hunter Biden criminal activity is Russian 'disinformation'
Judge says FBI agent can be deposed for allegedly working with Meta to bury Hunter Biden laptop story
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 60