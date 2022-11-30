ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Pamerts
2d ago

We lost 8000 experienced military and they can't fill their positions? I'm so glad I'm retired. I would NEVER take that shot, and as a nurse I would have been required to take it too. . Why don't they just stop with the stupid shot. My brother had a heart attack right after he got it. Young people are getting symptoms of endometriosis(painful periods) which causes fertility issues.I wish I could have had children.I wonder if that covid shot is just about the money.😕

Thinking Patriot
2d ago

Biden should've thought of this himself. If he's going to try to get us into war with Russia, he should make it easier to join the military - not harder.

Saint Petersburg
3d ago

Our Military has always had mandatory vaccinations and shots....We know what we are doing.... Don't like it don't join.

Fox News

Biden adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms claims Black men are being ‘targeted’ with misinformation

Biden adviser and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday on MSNBC that Black men are being targeted for misinformation as the 2022 midterm election approaches. The host of The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart shared a clip of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams claiming that Black men are being targeted with misinformation with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia

Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Fox News

