Lee County, MS

Human remains found in Lee County woods

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods.

The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in the woods. After deputies determined it was human remains, investigators responded to the scene and began processing the area.

All evidence found will be sent to the crime lab for processing and identification of the deceased.

