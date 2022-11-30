BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Crime Stoppers made a post on Facebook requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Walmart gas station. On Nov. 12, a man allegedly went behind the counter at the Walmart gas station while the clerk was outside. The suspect filled a bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling the value of $1,200. When the clerk caught the man in the process of the theft, the suspect shoved the clerk out of the way and left the store,

