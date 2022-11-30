Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
'Tis the Season for the Nike Dunk Low "Plaid"
As November comes to a close, the holiday season is in full force. In footwear, this has become apparent with the launch of several themed looks this week such as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Grinch-inspired. Flea 1. However, there’s more celebration in store for the Swoosh as its “Plaid”...
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
Fat Joe: Beef with 50 Cent Resulted in Losing $20 Million Michael Jordan Collaboration
Rapper Fat Joe has written a book with renowned hip-hop journalist, Shaheem Reid. In an excerpt featured on GQ’s website, the Bronx-raised hip-hop artist talks about losing a $20 million deal because of a hip-hop beef with perhaps the industry’s biggest antagonizer, Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent. In...
hypebeast.com
Get Wild With the Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Tiger Stripes"
2022 saw the triumphant return for various models, including Penny Hardaway’s classic Air Max Penny 1. The ’90s born sneaker splashed back onto the scene courtesy of Social Status and its collaborative “Recess” capsule. Following this, various stylish colorways also hit shelves with more arriving each month. Adding to this list, an exotic “Tiger Stripes” look is on its way.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is almost here. One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 2. This is a shoe that came out immediately after one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Air Jordan 1. Given this information, it is easy to see how some might completely forget about this shoe’s existence.
hypebeast.com
Light Silver and Green Grace the Nike Air Max 97
In a year of celebrations for 50-year-old company , it has looked back to its pioneering sneakers throughout 2022 as iconic pairs such as Bruce Kilgore’s Air Force 1 celebrate their anniversaries. Another silhouette that continues to shine is the Japanese bullet train-inspired Air Max 97. Having turned 25 this year, the Air Max 97 has found itself in a variety of colorways with fan favorites such as the “Silver Bullet” making a return. Now, it looks to close out the year with yet another launch, this time in a monochromatic “Light Silver” look.
hypebeast.com
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
hypebeast.com
Check Out This Air Jordan 4 "Shiny Charizard" Custom
After revealing Snorlax-inspired Air Jordan 4s, custom footwear designer Andrew Chiou now reveals another Gen-1 Pokémon-inspired AJ4 based on the ultra-rare Shiny Charizard. Instead of its usual orange coat, the Shiny Charizard, which was first introduced with the Game Boy Color, appears in a greyish-purple tint with red wing webbing and a white underbelly.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 1 Surfaces in "Burgundy Crush"
Is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 with the release of the “Burgundy Crush” colorway, just in time to wrap up the Fall season. The latest release of the classic silhouette is constructed with a mix of premium materials. Plush velvet emphasizes the upper, while butter leather highlights the overlays and mudguards while faux reptilian-patterned leather is used on the heels. Monochrome tones hit the shoe, all arriving in similar shades from the tongue to the laces to the sole. Metallic gold highlights the upper eyelets and lace tips, while tonal branding matches the rubber outsole to round out the shoe.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed
The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Colorways
AMBUSH and have forged a strong relationship and worked on a vast array of sneaker projects together, and they’re set to reunite for a batch of Air Force 1 Low colorways this holiday season. Sneak peeks at the kicks have been gradually rolling out onto sneaker-focused social accounts, but now we’ve got an official look at the brand’s forthcoming “Game Royal” and “Green” colorways courtesy of Nike.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan” Coming Soon
The Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting a new Fall colorway. Perhaps the greatest sneaker of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a truly phenomenal silhouette that fans have loved for a very long time. In fact, this year is special for the shoe, as it is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Any anniversary is a big one, but 40 years is a special mark.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Coming In 2023: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 3 is coming in a classic Wizards PE. Fans of the Air Jordan 3 have gotten a lot of amazing colorways and retros over the last few years. This is the first Jordan silhouette crafted by Tinker Hatfield, and it remains one of his best. In fact, if you were to ask some sneakerheads, they would say this is the best Jordan ever made.
