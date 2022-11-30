Read full article on original website
Sans Gêne Embraces Personal Complexity With Second Collection
This past June, Los Angeles-based label Sans Gêne made its debut with an emphasis on contemporary unisex wares and a commitment to uplifting community. Now, the brand has returned for the Winter 2022 season with its second collection. In expanding the Sans Gêne (without reservation, discomfort or embarrassment) ethos,...
The Trilogy Tapes Drops Graphic-Loaded Winter 2022 Collection
The Trilogy Tapes can’t be labeled as a single entity. It’s got multiple arms and impacts multiple spaces in the greater cultural sphere: Founder Will Bankhead launched it as a London-based record label in 2011, and at first it first only released music via cassette before it expanded into vinyl. TTT, as it’s often called, also had a successful apparel arm that eventually grew into a full-fledged brand and is now a sister label to Palace. Now, The Trilogy Tapes is back with a new slate of apparel for its Winter 2022 collection.
Get Your Hands on The Limited-Edition Chanel Surfboard and Basketball Holder
In search of some jaw-dropping Christmas gifts? Justin Reed has got your needs covered, as the contemporary consignment shop has recently listed two staggering Chanel items for sale. The rare Chanel Leather “CC” Basketball and Carrying Handle from the brand’s 2019 Métiers d’Arts collection starts things off. Priced at $5,000...
Elevate Your Strategy With Gucci’s Decorative Wooden Chessboard
Who said strategy games can’t look good as well? Definitely not Gucci with the release of its Decorative Wooden Chessboard. The elevated take on the classic strategy game arrives in a beige and ebony varnished mahogany wood with printed and solid-colored tiles. Whether it be a knight or king, all of the cast iron and aluminum alloy chess pieces in black and ivory are complete with the Gucci logo.
Dior Taps Denim Tears’ Tremaine Emory for Special Fall Capsule
In anticipation of Dior’s Fall 2023 menswear show that is taking place in front of the Pyramids of Giza, the luxury house has announced a special capsule guest-designed by Tremaine Emory. The new collaboration is not the first time Kim Jones enlisted exciting design talent as he previously worked...
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 1 in "Neutral Grey"
Nike has just presented a fresh iteration of its Air Max 1 silhouette, and now the sneaker is coming packed with multi-colored outsoles and pom-pom laces. For the Swoosh, 2022 has been a year packed with anniversaries for several of its mainline silhouettes. One of which has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, and with that, the shoe has dropped in various new iterations, with stand-outs coming in the form of the new “Magma Orange,” “Ale Brown,” and the “Liverpool” edition made in collaboration with Lebron James.
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
adidas Adds a New UltraBOOST 22 to Its "Made with Nature" Line
A new UltraBOOST 22 has been presented by for its “Made with Nature” line, and it belongs at one with the great outdoors. The sneaker continues to call time on conventional materials and design and looks toward a brighter future through the use of natural and renewable resources. With this in mind, the UltraBOOST 22 features a knitted upper with 40% of it being crafted with lyocell — a material created with cellulosic fibers made from sustainably-grown wood.
Snoop Dogg and His Entire Family Front SKIMS' Holiday 2022 Campaign
In matching sleep sets, hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg and his entire family (wife, children and grandchildren included) appear front-and-center in SKIMS’ Holiday 2022 campaign. Shot by the brand’s longtime collaborator Donna Trope, the sartorial effort for Kim Kardashian‘s solution-oriented shapewear and loungewear label marks the family’s first-ever campaign together.
Behind the HYPE: How G-SHOCK Infiltrated America’s Mainstream and Influential Subcultures
G-SHOCK is a hot topic on various online forums dedicated to watch collecting. For many, the brand conjures nostalgic memories, as recent converts dabbled with purchasing their first affordable, quality watch intended for everyday wear. The watch of the working class, G-SHOCK timepieces are built with strength and longevity in mind. However rugged, unbreakable and tough, the Japanese label refrains from treating aesthetics as an afterthought. G-SHOCK’s pioneering leaps into glass technology, metalwork and incremental improvements with its proprietary shock-resistant build have solidified the brand’s prestige as a go-to durable, no-hassle watch that stands the test of time. In the latest episode of Behind the HYPE, Hypebeast celebrates the people’s watchmaker and unpacks influential subcultures the label has graced in fashion and cinema and the many celebrity wrists that have donned the iconic, chunky silhouette on the silver screen and beyond.
Unifrom Launches Its First Solid Perfume
Emerging Stockholm-based fragrance brand Unifrom is expanding its catalog with the launch of its first solid scent. Since its 2020 founding by Haisam Mohammed, the brand has focused on roll-on fragrances. Now, its new wax-based Solid Perfume arrives in two scents. The “Oud” options features a woodsy aroma with notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom and black pepper. Next up is “Frankincense” with top ntes of cedar, geranium, orange and jasmine – fusing deep woody elements with striking spicy ones.
Los Angeles Meets Jakarta With The Hundreds and AGLXY's Collaboration
Following its Roland Lifestyle collaboration, Ageless Galaxy has now teamed up with The Hundreds for an exclusive collection. Available at Urban Sneaker Society 2022, the special range bridges the community behind both brands from Los Angeles and Jakarta. The Hundreds x AGLXY collection features a coach jacket, heavyweight T-shirts, lighter,...
Homer Drops New Sphere Legs Pendant Colors and Spherelet Pendants
Shortly after announcing Homer Radio with Apple Music 1, Frank Ocean‘s Homer has now returned with its latest release. The popular independent luxury jewelry and accessories brand has put together a new selection of Sphere Legs Pendant colors and Spherelet Pendants. Coming in Small and XLarge size options, the...
Yinka Ilori's London Pop-Up Store Channels His British-Nigerian Roots
British-Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori is opening the doors to his first pop-up shop in the British capital. Located in East London’s Shoreditch neighborhood, Ilori’s vibrant style jumps from wall to wall, submerged in West African inspirations. The space is packed with the artist’s reimagined homeware and lifestyle products...
The Nike LeBron 20 "Art Basel" Has Been Revealed
With Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 underway, brands have revealed many themed projects. For. , its celebration of the annual art fair includes two LeBron 20 colorways. The first, a “South Beast” look that combines a Miami pink with faux animal hair Swooshes. Adding to this, an “Art Basel” colorway has now been unveiled as a limited edition release of only 200 units. Launching via Miami-based retailer UNKNWN, it serves as the second rare project to be up for grabs as a giveaway of its friends and family exclusive Nike Air Max 90 “305” is also taking place.
Concepts Presents the Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK "Orange Lobster"
Boston-based retailer Concepts is set to continue its slew of Nike SB collaborations with an all-new “Orange Lobster” colorway releasing on Friday. Since 2008, Concepts has dressed the silhouette in five Lobster-themed styles and now adds another one to its list. Concepts is coming together with Medicom Toy...
It's Party Season at Fiorucci Pre-Spring 2023
Glitz, glam, and all things nice is the mantra that runs deep within Daniel W. Fletcher‘s Fiorucci, and with the debut of its Pre-Spring 2023 collection the heritage-infused House has sprinkled its goodness to build your festive period uniform. Putting partywear at the fore, Fiorucci presents twin sets and mix-and-match necessities that combine in a color-clash, print-mania fashion, perfect for adding retro hits to any seasonal look.
Concepts and Oakley Team Up for Special "Lobsterskins" Sunglasses
It’s a big week for Concepts. The Boston-based bastion of sneaker and streetwear culture is dropping its “Orange Lobster” SB Dunk Low in collaboration with Nike, and a 130-piece “Surreality” collection will also accompany the highly-anticipated release. A key piece of that “Surreality” collection is three unique takes on Oakley’s famous Frogskins frames, dubbed “Lobsterskins” and designed with color schemes inspired by Concepts and Nike SB’s “Lobster” lineage.
Porsche Enters a Mystical World in "Dream Big" Installation by Chris Labrooy
Multifaceted artist Chris Labrooy is recognized globally for his imaginative artistic approach that defies the traditional, having worked with several industry-leading brands, including Apple, Nike, McDonalds, and more. Taking part in Design Miami 2022, Labrooy teams up with Porsche for his latest installation, titled “Dream Big.” The collaboration forms part...
3.PARADIS' FW22 "A Little Flower" Collection is Available Now
Following its gender-neutral capsule collection with Levi’s®️, Emeric Tchatchoua’s Montreal-based brand 3.PARADIS presents its FW22 collection, “A Little Flower” which is now available to shop. The range was unveiled in March and recently received an immersive campaign that focused on unity and individualism. The...
