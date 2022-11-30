ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

6 injured in Scott County UTV crash

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
PRINCETON, IA
KBUR

Two injured in Hancock County crash

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says that two juveniles were injured Thursday, December 1st, in a single-vehicle crash. According to a news release, at about 7:39 AM Thursday the Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Illinois State Police issue citations for 3 Scotts Law violations in one day

Springfield, Ill.- On Tuesday, November 29th, the Illinois State Police issued citations in three different traffic crashes involving move-over violations, also known as “Scotts Law” violations. According to a news release, two of the crashes involves Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in District 12,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Officer involved in deadly Oct. shooting also involved in 2017 incident

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in October was also involved in a previous officer-involved shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released the names of the four officers involved in the shooting death of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Pekin woman killed in crash in rural Morton

Authorities have released a few more details about a crash this week that killed one person in rural Morton. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Harding and Washington roads east of Morton, authorities said. Killed in the crash was an 82-year-old Pekin woman whose...
MORTON, IL
wvik.org

Rock Island County May Soon Demolish Old Courthouse

This morning, the county board asked a Peoria County judge to acknowledge that it has fulfilled a recordation of the historic building as required an appellate court. That's according to board Chair Richard Brunk. In October, the county board filed a petition asking for today's hearing, saying two state agencies...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Driver identified in utility vehicle crash

UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
PRINCETON, IA
25newsnow.com

Repeat drug offender from Peoria faces possible life sentence

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A federal jury has found a Peoria man with a long criminal record guilty on several drug and weapons charges. Harold U. McGhee, 48, faces up to life in prison after the jury on Thursday convicted him on eight federal charges, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: PPD locate man missing from St. Francis Woods

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Mr. Kuhn has been located safely. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Robert Kuhn, who went missing from his assisted living home Friday morning.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Scott’s Law: Illinois Police report 3 crashes in a single day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police issued citations in three separate crashes involving violations of the state’s Move Over Law (otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”) in a 24-hour period. According to police, the first happened on November 29th on I-70 near Vandalia, Fayette County, involving an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) vehicle. The second […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Autopsy conducted in fatal rural Morton crash

MORTON, Ill. – We’re learning more about the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash in Morton. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says it was an 82-year-old woman from Pekin who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton just prior to 4:30 p.m.
MORTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Death investigation underway following grisly discovery

PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive victim was uncovered outside a local bank branch in Peoria County. According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. A male subject was found lying near an ATM at the Peoria Community Bank location at 3100 W. Harmon Highway.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Juvenile life-flighted to hospital after Hancock County crash

CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — One of two juveniles involved in a vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday had to be life-flighted to a hospital for treatment. Around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a wreck on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North where a Dodge Ram had left the roadway and entered a ditch, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Six displaced after Saturday morning Peoria house fire

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house fire on the city’s South Side shortly after 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke and fire on the first floor of the home in the 1300 block of S. Faraday. A search was made inside the home, but no victims were found, as the six occupants had safely evacuated prior to their arrival.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria mail haulers strike, stating unfair labor practices

PEORIA (25 News Now) -Dozens of trucker drivers parked in front of the 10 Roads Express company in Peoria early Thursday morning, to protest what they claimed were unfair labor practices. This comes on the heels of a vote to approve a union for the drivers. The employee that led...
PEORIA, IL
The Center Square

Hunters are encouraged to donate their deer meat to Hunters Feeding Illinois

(The Center Square) – As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. “Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers. Woodhull Locker is part of Hunters Feeding Illinois, set up by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The program accepts donated field-dressed deer. ...
HENRY COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy