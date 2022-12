Nemours Children’s Health will host a teddy bear clinic at Orlando Science Center this weekend from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The Clinic will teach children about the importance of health and wellness and help to familiarize them with doctors and healthcare settings. Visitors are invited to bring their teddy bears to the Science Center so they can get a check-up to make sure they’re in “tip-top shape.”

