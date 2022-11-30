ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

Six displaced after Saturday morning Peoria house fire

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house fire on the city’s South Side shortly after 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke and fire on the first floor of the home in the 1300 block of S. Faraday. A search was made inside the home, but no victims were found, as the six occupants had safely evacuated prior to their arrival.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Residential structure fire in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded to the scene of 1502 S. Arago St. early Thursday morning for a report of a residential house fire. When officials arrived, fire with smoke and flames were seen coming from the rear of the home. Fire crew immediately began an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria County Coroner identifies woman hit by vehicle in downtown Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 77-year-old woman died Wednesday night when she was hit by another vehicle in downtown Peoria, outside the Peoria Civic Center. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the woman Thursday as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. Autopsy results show she suffered multiple blunt...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: PPD locate man missing from St. Francis Woods

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Mr. Kuhn has been located safely. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Robert Kuhn, who went missing from his assisted living home Friday morning.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

East Peoria Festival of Lights celebrates 38th year with numerous events

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 38th year for the East Peoria Festival of Lights is in full swing with the FOLEPI Winter Wonderland and other related events. Hours for the Winter Wonderland are 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours for December 24-January 2 are 5-9 p.m. Admission for regular vehicles is $10, $30 for a small bus and $150 for a charter bus.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Police investigate fatal accident outside Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a fatal car-versus-pedestrian accident downtown outside the Peoria Civic Center. Police closed the area of Jefferson Street from Fulton to Liberty around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday as the Bradley Braves men’s basketball team was getting ready to play Northern Iowa in Carver Arena, with numerous squad cars and Peoria Fire equipment on the scene.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Victim identified in fatal accident near Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – A woman who was hit by an SUV while she tried to cross the street near the Peoria Civic Center likely died instantly. That’s according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, who says he pronounced Jayne English, 77, dead at the scene of the accident Wednesday near the drop-off lane of the Peoria Civic Center.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

WATCH: Peoria police hold press conference on officer-involved shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Almost two months after an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, the Peoria Police Department held a press conference where officials released pictures and body cam videos of the deadly incident. Samuel Vincent Richmond, also known as ‘Meatman’, was shot to death near Martin...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia

An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
PEORIA, IL
wznd.com

Bloomington Town Council Discusses Grossinger Ice Arena Renovation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.- The town of Bloomington held their town council meeting on November 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting began with comments and concerns from residents of Bloomington, with many of the speakers voicing their concerns with the granting of a special use permit for a 56-unit apartment complex on Lutz Road and South Morris Avenue. The council later voted 5-2 in favor of the permit approval.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
977wmoi.com

OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic Coming Soon to Galesburg

OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic Coming Soon to Galesburg. Minor illnesses and injuries can occur at some of the most inconvenient times. That is why OSF HealthCare will soon offer a new convenient option in Galesburg for patients needing urgent care that does not require a trip to the emergency department.
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Renovations begin at Peoria Stadium

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demolition crews were at Peoria Stadium Wednesday morning. The $8 million project is set to bring new bleachers, a dome, scoreboard, and a new turf for the field. Funding came from Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth’s efforts which were allotted through the state. This is the...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy