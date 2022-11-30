Kentucky attorney general asks FedEx to clarify gun tracking policies

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a group of attorneys seeking clarification on FedEx’s new policy of tracking firearm sales.

A release by Cameron’s office stated FedEx recently adopted a new firearm shipping agreement that would require firearm dealers to create three shipping accounts: one for firearms, one for firearms parts, and one for all other firearm-related products.

Cameron, along with 17 other attorneys general, argued that the new policy could enable federal agencies to use firearm sales records to formulate gun registries, which is prevented by federal law.

The attorneys general have requested a copy of FedEx’s new firearms shipping agreement and further asked if:

It enacted these policies at the request of officials in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a different federal agency, or on its own

The company implemented these policies at the request of a federal agency, please identify that agency, the officials who made that request, the nature of that communication, and any legal authorization cited by those

It initiated these policy changes, and if so, explain why.

It communicated or coordinated with other shipping companies in making these changes.

ATF or other federal agency employees helped draft the updated shipping agreements.

Cameron is joined by representatives from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming in this inquiry.

