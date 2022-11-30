ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky attorney general asks FedEx to clarify gun tracking policies

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSXEy_0jSgTW8b00

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a group of attorneys seeking clarification on FedEx’s new policy of tracking firearm sales.

A release by Cameron’s office stated FedEx recently adopted a new firearm shipping agreement that would require firearm dealers to create three shipping accounts: one for firearms, one for firearms parts, and one for all other firearm-related products.

Cameron, along with 17 other attorneys general, argued that the new policy could enable federal agencies to use firearm sales records to formulate gun registries, which is prevented by federal law.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

The attorneys general have requested a copy of FedEx’s new firearms shipping agreement and further asked if:

  • It enacted these policies at the request of officials in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a different federal agency, or on its own
  • The company implemented these policies at the request of a federal agency, please identify that agency, the officials who made that request, the nature of that communication, and any legal authorization cited by those
  • It initiated these policy changes, and if so, explain why.
  • It communicated or coordinated with other shipping companies in making these changes.
  • ATF or other federal agency employees helped draft the updated shipping agreements.

Cameron is joined by representatives from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming in this inquiry.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 3

Related
fox56news.com

Experts question efficiency of Emergency Protective Orders in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Questions arise after a woman who was shot and killed by her husband was denied an Emergency Protective Order. Experts are now weighing in on domestic violence concerns after the murder of Talina Henderson. Experts said there is often a misconception about Emergency Protective...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

About half of Kentucky in medium or high levels of COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Ky. officials to address newly elected sheriffs

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky auditor Mike Harmon will join his staff Saturday to speak to newly appointed sheriffs. According to a press release, Kentucky officials will speak to newly elected sheriffs and provide training at Kentucky Sheriff’s Association’s Conference. The Kentucky officials include; Auditor Mike Hardon, Executive...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Kentucky News-Sentinel

Social Justice Warrior Onye Jindu Oleka Announces Run For State Treasurer As A Republican

December 1, 2022 (Frankfort, KY) by Don Thrasher, Chief Political Editor. In a suprising announcement today Onye Jindu Oleka, a left leaning Republican who some view as radical on his social justice positions, announced he is running for KY State Treasurer. Oleka who sometimes goes by O.J. released his announcement today with a video sent out to media and local Republican parties in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
LEXINGTON, KY
leoweekly.com

Kentucky Black Farmers Work To Reduce Barriers To Food Programs

This story was originally published by Public News Service. Black farmers in Kentucky said they have benefited from participating in Farms to Food Banks, an agricultural program funneling leftover produce from local farms to regional food pantries, and into the hands of Kentucky families in need. Tatum Lewis of Black...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

2 plead guilty in federal bid-rigging case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Two Kentucky real estate professionals have pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating the Sherman Anti-Trust Act, for their roles in a conspiracy to rig bids at an estate auction for farmland and timber rights. According to a plea agreement filed at the U.S. District...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Anti-gun-violence advocates call for changes to Kentucky laws

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least nineteen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members. Kentucky is not one of those states. However, anti-gun-violence advocates, are pushing to change that. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

FOX 56

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOX56News.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy