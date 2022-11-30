Read full article on original website
Police: Woman flown to Indy hospital after being stabbed, strangled by son
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Police said a woman had to be flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was allegedly stabbed and strangled by her son at her apartment in Batesville on Thursday. One of Heather Mulcahy's family members asked police to check on her at her home in the...
WTHR
Western Indiana man arrested after Parke County standoff
KINGMAN, Ind. — A standoff with a wanted man in rural Parke County ended peacefully late Friday after the man barricaded himself inside a home and refused to cooperate with police. Brandon Crockett, 43, of West Lebanon is charged in an active felony drug case in Porter County and...
korncountry.com
Two arrested after police chase through Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. Officers pulled over a car that was apparently connected to a recent shoplifting incident. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the driver, Christopher A. Riddle, 43, of Indianapolis, sped away, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
25-year-old Indianapolis man convicted in deadly robbery on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for an Indianapolis man in a 2021 deadly robbery on the city's northwest side. Davoncia Beasley, 25, has been convicted of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after killing 32-year-old Keegan Wolf. On Sept. 25, 2021, police...
IMPD investigating deadly south side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side Friday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 600 block of West Hanna Avenue, near Bluff Road, for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with...
Officers investigate deadly shooting on Washington Boulevard
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are looking for clues in a near north side shooting that left one man dead Friday evening. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers responding to a call about a shooting located victim at 7:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Washington Boulevard, which is in the area of 38th and Meridian streets.
Sister of alleged victim of suspected serial killer speaks out about effort to identify remains
INDIANAPOLIS — The identity of a man found on the property of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister was linked to one bone. A single bone among thousands of remains discovered on a Westfield farm in the mid-1990s. Are investigators on the verge of connecting more of those dots?. "It's...
WTHI
Indiana man charged in 3 killings ordered held until tria
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man charged in the killings of three people will remain jailed without bond until trial after he violated a release order by allegedly being found with guns, ammunition and marijuana, a judge ruled. Caden Smith, 18, had been released from jail in October with...
ISP: Greenfield man shot at vehicle with children inside during I-65 road rage incident
Detectives investigated the incident and determined that McGuire fired at least one shot at the Jeep, striking the vehicle which was occupied by an adult driver and two children.
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting of Keegan Wolf at hotel on Lafayette Road
Update: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dec. 1, 2022, that Davoncia Beasley was convicted of Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) for a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of Keegan Wolf, according to a news release. A jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict after a two-day trial. Beasley was also convicted of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement and the Felony Firearm Enhancement.
bloomingtonian.com
Woman allegedly sets fire to car on Kirkwood Thursday, then walks away
Police arrested a 66-year-old woman who allegedly set her car on fire late Thursday night on Kirkwood, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Police were called around 11:26 p.m. by a caller who had been driving near the intersection of Kirkwood and Madison when he saw a car on fire. The caller told police he noticed the car smoking and then saw a woman feeding newspapers into a car window. He said the woman then walked away.
korncountry.com
Suspect in Thanksgiving SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Jerry Lucas, who was involved in a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement last week, was formally charged on Wednesday in Bartholomew Circuit Court with attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Officers were called to the 6500 block of West State Road...
Indianapolis police arrest man in connection with series of robberies
An Indianapolis man is in custody after police say he robbed a series of businesses in a four-month timeframe.
cbs4indy.com
Person killed in shooting on south side
A person died in a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning. A person died in a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning. Court denies Dr. Bernard’s motion to block AG Rokita …. Court denies Dr. Bernard's motion to block AG Rokita from accessing...
Woman accused of deadly hit-and-run that killed IU student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The family of an Indiana University student killed in a September crash has filed a lawsuit against the woman accused in his death. Nathaniel Stratton was riding an electric scooter on Sept. 18 when he was allegedly hit by a car driven by 22-year-old Madelyn Howard of Crown Point.
Court docs: 18-year-old charged with reckless homicide in deadly Hope shooting thought he had an airsoft gun
HOPE, Indiana — An 18-year-old from Fowler, Indiana, is now facing a reckless homicide charge after a deadly shooting in Hope. Police responded to a home on Elm Street after a 911 call reporting a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Officers from the Hope Police Department attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, 18-year-old Jesse Bragg, died at the scene.
Indiana police officer charged with OWI after crashing patrol car
INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana police officer is now facing multiple charges after being accused of crashing his police car into another vehicle and leaving the scene while he was drunk. Court documents outline the reasons that, just over a week ago, police arrested one of their own, Stinesville...
Greenfield man killed, driver injured in southeast side interstate crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man was killed and another man was critically injured in a crash near the interchange of Interstate 74 and Interstate 465 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Haugh spotted a white Chrysler well off of...
WIBC.com
Man Found Shot to Death in a Back Yard
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting. The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther...
Police help free truck driver in I-465 crash as brush fire burned nearby
INDIANAPOLIS — Police helped a driver get out of a wrecked truck after a crash on Indianapolis' northeast side early Friday as a grass fire burned nearby. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 465 just north of East 56th Street. An Indiana State Police spokesperson said...
WTHR
Comments / 3