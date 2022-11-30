ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Western Indiana man arrested after Parke County standoff

KINGMAN, Ind. — A standoff with a wanted man in rural Parke County ended peacefully late Friday after the man barricaded himself inside a home and refused to cooperate with police. Brandon Crockett, 43, of West Lebanon is charged in an active felony drug case in Porter County and...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Two arrested after police chase through Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. Officers pulled over a car that was apparently connected to a recent shoplifting incident. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the driver, Christopher A. Riddle, 43, of Indianapolis, sped away, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side Friday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 600 block of West Hanna Avenue, near Bluff Road, for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Officers investigate deadly shooting on Washington Boulevard

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are looking for clues in a near north side shooting that left one man dead Friday evening. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers responding to a call about a shooting located victim at 7:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Washington Boulevard, which is in the area of 38th and Meridian streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Indiana man charged in 3 killings ordered held until tria

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man charged in the killings of three people will remain jailed without bond until trial after he violated a release order by allegedly being found with guns, ammunition and marijuana, a judge ruled. Caden Smith, 18, had been released from jail in October with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YAHOO!

UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting of Keegan Wolf at hotel on Lafayette Road

Update: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dec. 1, 2022, that Davoncia Beasley was convicted of Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) for a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of Keegan Wolf, according to a news release. A jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict after a two-day trial. Beasley was also convicted of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement and the Felony Firearm Enhancement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Woman allegedly sets fire to car on Kirkwood Thursday, then walks away

Police arrested a 66-year-old woman who allegedly set her car on fire late Thursday night on Kirkwood, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Police were called around 11:26 p.m. by a caller who had been driving near the intersection of Kirkwood and Madison when he saw a car on fire. The caller told police he noticed the car smoking and then saw a woman feeding newspapers into a car window. He said the woman then walked away.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
korncountry.com

Suspect in Thanksgiving SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Jerry Lucas, who was involved in a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement last week, was formally charged on Wednesday in Bartholomew Circuit Court with attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Officers were called to the 6500 block of West State Road...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person killed in shooting on south side

A person died in a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning. A person died in a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning. Court denies Dr. Bernard’s motion to block AG Rokita …. Court denies Dr. Bernard's motion to block AG Rokita from accessing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman accused of deadly hit-and-run that killed IU student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The family of an Indiana University student killed in a September crash has filed a lawsuit against the woman accused in his death. Nathaniel Stratton was riding an electric scooter on Sept. 18 when he was allegedly hit by a car driven by 22-year-old Madelyn Howard of Crown Point.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Court docs: 18-year-old charged with reckless homicide in deadly Hope shooting thought he had an airsoft gun

HOPE, Indiana — An 18-year-old from Fowler, Indiana, is now facing a reckless homicide charge after a deadly shooting in Hope. Police responded to a home on Elm Street after a 911 call reporting a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Officers from the Hope Police Department attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, 18-year-old Jesse Bragg, died at the scene.
HOPE, IN
WIBC.com

Man Found Shot to Death in a Back Yard

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting. The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy