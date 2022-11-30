ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Rhule Admits Regret About Taking The Carolina Panthers Job

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule was hired on November 28th to be the next head football coach at the University of Nebraska.

After being fired by the Carolina Panthers in late September, Rhule's name was linked to the Cornhuskers' job almost instantly.

His track record of success at the college level and an ability to turn around struggling programs led Nebraska to make their move, but exactly what went wrong for Rhule in the NFL?

NFL and college football analyst Peter Schrager sat down with Matt Rhule on Tuesday and asked the new Cornhusker coach what, if anything, he would do differently if given a mulligan with Carolina.

"I probably would've just taken another job," Rhule said. Take a listen to Rhule and Schrager's extended conversation here .

"Matt Rhule when asked what he would do differently in his time in Carolina opens by saying he probably would’ve taken a different job," 704CAST tweeted Tuesday.

Rhule continued his comments by saying that "[Carolina] a great place, wonderful people, but I don't know if I was a fit there."

Part of the problem, according to Rhule, was clashing timelines between ownership, front office personnel and coaching.

"We talked about, 'Hey, we're going to have a four-year plan, a five-year plan,' you know," Rhule said. "If you told me 'Hey we got a two-year plan,' then I'm gonna sign a bunch of free agents and do it. So, what was a four-year plan became a two-year and five game plan real quick."

Despite the lack of success in Carolina during his tenure, Rhule believes the Panthers are on the right track based on the original four-to-five year rebuilding plan laid out when he was originally hired.

"I think the trajectory we were on, was correct... I think you see the signs of it right now, when they play well on offense, they win," Rhule stated.

"There's a good defense there, I give Steve [Wilks] all the credit, the coaches all the credit, but I'm part of that building process. Had that stayed through this year and maybe made a big free agent signing this year to get them over the top, I think the Panthers can win the NFC South for years to come."

Rhule made it clear in his introductory press conference with Nebraska that he wants to bring a physical brand of football to the Cornhuskers.

He'll get his opportunity to do just that next August 31st when Nebraska opens their 2023 season against Minnesota.

