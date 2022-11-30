ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Breaking: Top College Football Wide Receiver Planning To Transfer

By Lauren Merola
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfMo7_0jSgT0Dq00

Oklahoma WR Theo Wease

© BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Theo Wease is leaving Oklahoma and entering the transfer portal, the redshirt junior announced on social media on Wednesday.

Wease had 19 receptions for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season. He missed a majority of the 2021 season due to injury, playing in one game against Iowa State.

Wease caught a career-high 37 passes in 2020, tying the team-high in receptions. He totaled 530 yards for four touchdowns.

"Thank you Sooner nation for the unconditional love and support during my time here," Wease said. "I also want to say I appreciate the coaches for everything they have done for me this past season and what they are building in Norman is going to be special."

The former five-star wideout from the class of 2019 is well-respected among Sooner fans for staying with the program after former coach Lincoln Riley — and quarterback Caleb Williams — left for USC after last season.

Wease finished his 2022 campaign at Oklahoma with three catches for 123 yards and one touchdown in a 51-48 loss to Texas Tech.

Wease is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tulsapeople.com

True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster

Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OU Close To Developing New Football Facility

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents have moved closer to building a new football operations facility for the Sooner football team. The new facility would be located adjacent to the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and officials will soon work with a consultant to develop what the facility would look like.
NORMAN, OK
High School Football PRO

Edmond, December 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Choctaw High School football team will have a game with Stillwater High School on December 02, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
STILLWATER, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma City named as a top U.S. capital

Oklahoma City is ranked No. 10 nationally for being the best capital city, according to a recent WalletHub report. The site ranked capital cities based on affordability, economic well-being, quality of education/health and quality of life. Oklahoma City was ranked as more affordable than every other city on the list...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma homebuilders turn to incentives to attract buyers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Homebuilders in Oklahoma said now can still be a good time to buy a house despite interest rates. Because of the uncertainty in the market, homebuilders put forth incentives to attract buyers. These incentives don't only benefit those selling home, but homebuilders said they can also help the buyers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
ELGIN, OK
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City

Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTBS

Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Tinker Air Force Base could be adding to its fleet

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Tinker Air Force Base announced it could be replacing some of its old tanker jets with new ones, those working with the aircraft reacted to the news. "For my brothers and sisters who have flown the 135 and sweated so much," said Maj. James Magill, a KC-46A pilot, "We now have a working air conditioner."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy