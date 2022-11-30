Breaking: Top College Football Wide Receiver Planning To Transfer

Oklahoma WR Theo Wease © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Theo Wease is leaving Oklahoma and entering the transfer portal, the redshirt junior announced on social media on Wednesday.

Wease had 19 receptions for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season. He missed a majority of the 2021 season due to injury, playing in one game against Iowa State.

Wease caught a career-high 37 passes in 2020, tying the team-high in receptions. He totaled 530 yards for four touchdowns.

"Thank you Sooner nation for the unconditional love and support during my time here," Wease said. "I also want to say I appreciate the coaches for everything they have done for me this past season and what they are building in Norman is going to be special."

The former five-star wideout from the class of 2019 is well-respected among Sooner fans for staying with the program after former coach Lincoln Riley — and quarterback Caleb Williams — left for USC after last season.

Wease finished his 2022 campaign at Oklahoma with three catches for 123 yards and one touchdown in a 51-48 loss to Texas Tech.

Wease is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left.