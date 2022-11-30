Read full article on original website
Husband of Ohio woman accused of abuse on viral video now facing charges
The husband of a woman charged with abusing a child in Newton Falls is now facing similar charges.
Ohio mom accused of hitting child with cellphone
An Austintown mom was arrested after police say she was recorded on video hitting her child with a cellphone.
Family awarded $2M for wrongful death of Ohio 20-year-old
A jury in Mahoning County last Friday awarded $2 million to the estate of a young Columbiana woman who died after complications of having her tonsils removed.
2 Ohio hospital employees arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Two suspects who were arrested in November on felony charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol breach are University Hospital employees.
Charges pending after dog found severely neglected in Ohio
Animal Charity posted the disturbing photos on Monday, which show the emaciated dog.
Trumbull County ‘serial rapist’ sentenced
A man prosecutors called a "serial rapist" was sentenced Monday.
Family attorney responds to video of Akron officers removing ‘Justice for Jayland’ poster
The family of Jayland Walker, shot more than 40 times by Akron police, said they were "astonished" after a video surfaced this week of two Akron officers removing a "Justice for Jayland" sign from a neighborhood.
Sheriff: Ohio mom accidentally shot by 3-year-old
The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a mother was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old in Canton Township.
Ohio man in pajamas threatened officers with fire extinguisher: report
A Warren man in his pajamas was arrested Friday afternoon after threatening police officers with a fire extinguisher.
‘Serious risk’: Investigators reveal more about suspect arrested for Hopkins security breach
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found the US Attorney’s Office in Cleveland has filed new papers calling Isaac Woolley “a serious risk of flight and danger,” in a push to keep him in jail awaiting trial for an incident that shut down Cleveland Hopkins international Airport.
Coroner identifies victim of Ohio crash that sheared vehicle in half
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a crash in Youngstown in which the vehicle split into two pieces.
14-year-old boy fatally shot Ohio man in head during argument: Marshals
The 14-year-old suspect allegedly killed 18-year-old Lawrence McKissic, shooting him in the head during an argument.
‘Helped save his life’: Local police drone deployed to find injured teen
GARFIELD HEIGHTS (WJW) – Garfield Heights police video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how officers used a drone to help find a missing teen who was injured and needed help. According to officers, the teen ran into a wooded area off Broadway late Thursday afternoon. The teen...
Report: Driver of car that crashed, split in half in Ohio had been in chase shortly before
The driver of a car that police said led officers on a chase Thursday that later crashed and split in half in Youngstown is wanted on two warrants by Austintown Township police.
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
Ohio man accused of assaulting fast-food manager arrested
A man wanted for assaulting the manager of a fast food restaurant because he claimed he waited too long for his food was arrested Wednesday on two warrants.
Dozens of animals rescued from ‘unsanitary’ conditions
WILLARD, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities in Huron County are investigating a heartbreaking case of animal cruelty. Dozens of pets, many of them ill and living in unsanitary conditions, were removed from a home over the weekend, and investigators say this is not the first time that the pet owner has faced allegations of animal cruelty.
DNA leads to arrest of suspected child rapist 25 years later: I-Team
The victim was walking around the woods near North Amber Drive and Plainfield Avenue in Brooklyn when he was approached and then assaulted.
WATCH: Hall of Fame football-themed waterpark underway
The museum at 2101 Hall of Fame Way will be home to the 147,000 sq. ft. football-themed indoor waterpark.
Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
