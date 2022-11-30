ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lee Canyon ski season to begin next week

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is home to much more than gambling and shows. Beginning Dec. 7 the Lee Canyon ski resort will be open for business. It’s real skiing and snowboarding on a real mountain on real snow just a few miles from the entertainment capital of the world.

According to a social media post from Lee Canyon , the Bluebird & Rabbit Peak lifts will be working along with having some terrain park features in place.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sy9kL_0jSgSBfX00
    Snow at Lee Canyon. (Credit: Jim Seely))
  • Snow at Lee Canyon. (Credit: leecanyonlv.com)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxAMt_0jSgSBfX00
    Snow at Lee Canyon. (Credit: leecanyonlv.com)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXOAx_0jSgSBfX00
    Snow at Lee Canyon. (Credit: leecanyonlv.com)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46STZr_0jSgSBfX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3o8T_0jSgSBfX00
    (Credit: Lee Canyon Webcams)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGIdk_0jSgSBfX00
    Lee Canyon Ski & Snowboard Resort
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dtvpt_0jSgSBfX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LM2kC_0jSgSBfX00
    Snow at Lee Canyon Ski & Snowboard Resort.

The resort near the top of Mount Charleston offers rentals of both ski and snowboard equipment for a fee. Daily lift tickets are available online along with a variety of season passes.

Currently, Lee Canyon is reporting a snow base of only 4″ and has received 12″ total so far this fall. Lee Canyon also provides a live webcam on its website that currently shows snow-covered trails.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vegas24seven.com

Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open! The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino

The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week. In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

9 Must-Do Family Holiday Events In Las Vegas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for family parties and other holiday events at home. True, we’re all getting those ham and potato recipes ready for the holiday dinner we’re hosting. But this is Las Vegas, baby! We have so many holiday events around town that are a must if you want to really make this season truly special.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Time lapses of Lake Mead marinas

Perspective is needed when thinking and talking about the future of the marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead. For that perspective, picture the Statue of Liberty on the Las Vegas Strip, Lake Mead has dropped more than its height. Over the last 38 years, Lake Mead's water level has dropped around 170 feet, currently at 1,032' above sea level. This is only 2.3' higher than last summer's lowest level. Another way to have perspective on the water loss is to watch time-lapse animations showing the water receding at the affected marinas and boat launches.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Problems

Nothing in Las Vegas actually exists until the doors open. That's a lesson learned over time as countless projects have hit snags that force construction delays and even cause ownership changes. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas project may be the most famous example of this as it has gone through numerous...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Record Set At Las Vegas Airport

The city of Las Vegas welcomed a record 5.17 million passengers traveling through Harry Reid International Airport during the month of October. According to an article written by KTNV Staff on KTNV.com, not only has the number of visitors to Sin City been increasing month after month, but visitors are now paying more than ever before for hotel rooms. Prices increased by 20% from September to October, from an average of about $174 to $210 per night. Not only that, but gaming wins surpassed $1 billion dollars for the 20th consecutive month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Lunar New Year at Grand Canal Shoppes

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Lunar New Year is fast approaching and The Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian will be hosting many celebratory events. JC Fernandez is joined by ZJ Tong a China Specialist at The Grand Canal Shoppes and Torri Ishida the entertainment and special events manager with The Grand Canal Shoppes to tell us more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

An “Epic Experience” At The Palms

Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this month’s “So Vegas” segment, Roqui Theus gives a preview of a new one-of-a-kind experience at The Palms Casino Resort. The “Epic Experience” suites package, inspired by Youtuber Mr. Beast, also includes a dinner for 10 at Scotch 80 Prime. For an “epic” price, this package can be booked now at Palms.com, but […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Best And Worst Cities to Date

Las Vegas(KLAS)-As we head into the New Year, it’s time to assess relationships and how yours are, especially the romantic ones. Roqui Theus talks with author Jesse Ferrell with some relationship expert advice.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bakersfield Channel

Lake Mead may close marinas due to low water levels

LAKE MEAD, Calif. (KERO) — In Nevada, there's only one working launch ramp at Hemenway Harbor in Las Vegas because of low Lake Mead levels. Moving forward, the park service is considering drastic measures as lake levels continue to fall. Worst-case scenario: closing every ramp and marina at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Aerosmith forced to cancel Las Vegas Strip show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock band Aerosmith announced the cancellation of its show on Friday evening due to an illness. According to the band’s Twitter page, lead singer Steven Tyler is “unwell and unable to perform,” and was forced to cancel the show Friday evening as a result. The show was set to begin at […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
tsln.com

TR Chytka Bronzes Stolen in Las Vegas

Twenty TR Chytka bronzes were stolen near the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 30th. Chytka’s locked pickup was parked at the Grandview Hotel, and inside were 19-20 bronzes that were set to be part of his display at the trade show in the South Point the following day. Among these bronzes were many limited and first edition sculptures, including a first edition self-portrait of the artist.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy